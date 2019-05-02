If Your Relationship Has Hit These 4 Milestones, A Proposal Could Be Next

It’s nearly impossible to discuss relationship milestones without mentioning moving in together. It’s a big step — not one that suggests marriage is a definite, of course, but one that definitely signals you both have reached strong levels of commitment and trust, both of which are key to achieve before popping the question. Living together suggests that you’re ready to amp up all forms of intimacy in your relationship and that you can see a future together. It’s also a phenomenal way to get to know each other on even more dimensions before making that life-long commitment.

“It’s a lot easier to get to know each others’ financial issues — many of which can be deal breakers — when you live together and have to deal with who pays for what, how you allocate your money, how you save, and how you spend, together and apart,” Masini tells Elite Daily.

So, if you’re already roomies (or in talks about crossing that milestone), then a proposal could play out in the near future.

All of these milestones can definitely point to the possibility that a proposal is coming. That said, Masini stresses that it’s OK to get engaged without hitting all of them. Every relationship is obviously unique, and the most important thing is that you both feel understood, loved, appreciated, and trusted. Ultimately, having a happy, healthy relationship is far more valuable than checking off a box.

According to Masini, no matter how eager you are to get engaged, it’s crucial to just let these milestones play out on their own rather than forcing them in order to get one step closer to a proposal.

“Relationships take time to unfold, and most people have their own ways of getting to know each other in relationships,” she adds. “When you rush to hit a milestone, you do so at the expense of getting to know each other and naturally hitting the milestones.”

So, there you have it. Once you’re in with the fam, have reached roomie and regular plus one status, and start spending all your holidays together, then it’s safe to say that your boo might be plotting how to pop the question sometime soon. Remember — there’s no milestone that can guarantee a proposal, and it’ll happen when the timing is right for both of you. Still, don’t be surprised if you happen to stumble on a ring they’ve stashed away somewhere. Then it’s time to practice your “surprised” face. (And the award for Best Actress goes to...)