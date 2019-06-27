You can’t count on two hands how many times your parent helped you through a tough situation. But now, the roles have reversed — because your parent is coping with the end of a relationship, and now it’s your turn to be their shoulder to lean on. It can be challenging to know exactly what to do or say when your parent is going through a breakup. But rest assured that a simple text may be able to cheer them right up.

The question, of course, is what to text them. When it's your besties who are dealing with a breakup, you know exactly what to text them to keep them afloat. You might invite them out to a party you’re hitting up to distract them from the sorrow, send them a silly meme, or subtly remind them that their ex was bad in bed. But helping out a parent in these circumstance obviously requires a somewhat different approach.

Of course, there’s no way to completely squash the pain your parent is feeling. Still, you might be surprised at how much a quick message can do to lift their spirits — and maybe even offer up a glimmer of hope. When you’re at a loss for words, try sending one of these texts to help your parent survive a difficult split.

“I’m here if you need an ear — or anything else.” Giphy This might sound like a no-brainer, but sometimes the best thing you can do is simply let your parent know that you’re there for them. Your parent may know you lead a busy life and feel bad burdening you by reaching out when they need a little boost. By sending this text, you’re reassuring them that no matter how hectic work is, or how jam-packed your social calendar is, you’re still thinking of them — and want to be helpful in any way you can. They’ll no doubt be ultra grateful for this heartfelt reminder.

“You’ll get through this — you’ve been through worse.” Giphy The truth is, your parent has probably survived a whole lot of sh*t. Maybe they’ve lost a job, or a parent, or a sibling — maybe they’ve survived a serious illness or injury, or even been through a divorce already. And you’ve not only watched them go through much of that, but you’ve also watched them come out the other side totally fine. So, take a moment to let them know via text that they’re a total savage. While a breakup can obviously be a traumatic experience, they may find comfort in being reminded of their own inner strength. Because in acknowledging how much they’ve overcome, they may feel more confident that they’ll get through this.

“You free for dinner tomorrow?” Giphy Sometimes, the best gift you can give a parent is your time. And given that a breakup can leave someone feeling lonely, your company may be much needed. So, assuming you live in the same city or state, make some plans to enjoy some QT together. Taking your parent out for dinner could help to take their mind off things — or, if they truly don’t feel like going out, you can offer to whip up a home-cooked meal for both of you. And if they don’t live nearby, then make a FaceTime date. You can even sit down at a table and enjoy dinner together from your respective abodes.

“Here’s a daily dose of hilarity to distract you.” Giphy They say laughter is the best medicine — so never underestimate the power of a well-timed GIF or meme. If you can find one that feels super relevant, or that you just know your parent will LOL at, send it along. It will likely provide a much-needed distraction from thinking about the breakup.