Moving in with your partner is a pretty big deal — which, unfortunately, makes it an equally big deal if you two happen to disagree on moving in together. First off, don't panic. Regardless of which of you is hesitant about taking that next step, it doesn't mean that your relationship is on the rocks or imply that you two don't love and care deeply for each other (I'm totally sure you do!). As in all things, you've got to remember to go at your own pace, and ensure that you're not forcing your partner to make any moves (literal or otherwise) that they're not comfortable making.

Further, as watching basically every episode of The Bachelor has taught me, you have to do things for ~the right reasons~ — i.e. not rushing into living together because you feel pressured to do so, or because the thought of splitting rent sounds like a sweet deal.

"It is important not to rush this step and be patient if the other person is not ready when you are," says Nicole Richardson, licensed marriage and family therapist. "It’s important not to make this choice based on financial concerns. Doing so can add to a feeling of being trapped if things get rocky."

If you and your SO have recently stumbled into a disagreement about whether or not to move in together, here are four steps to take that'll help your relationship weather this little storm, as told by relationship pros.

1 Avoid Snap Judgements. Giphy I know this is way easier said than done, but try your best not to take it personally if your partner is hesitant about moving in. As I said, it doesn't mean your relationship is any less wonderful or solid. "There are a lot of reasons someone could be nervous about moving in that have nothing to do with the strength of the relationship," says Richardson. "For example, if a person is an introvert, the idea of moving in with someone could feel like giving up the promise of much needed solitude in times of stress." Maybe your partner just needs to ensure they're getting time to themselves, or maybe they're terrified you'll see be horrified if you ever see their secret single behavior (I mean, I would be). "Many happy couples have deliberately chosen to live separately, as it provides them with space and autonomy they need to be happy," adds Parikh. "Refrain from making swooping generalizations or judgments."

2 Don't Bury Your Feelings. Giphy "You must always pay attention to and honor your feelings," says Monica Parikh, dating and relationship coach at the School of Love NYC. "I've seen too many people go silent on expressing their feelings, to the detriment of the relationship. Don't rationalize away negative feelings. You must honor your feelings first if you expect others to do the same." This advice will come in handy any time you encounter a disagreement in a relationship, but it's especially helpful if you two are on different wavelengths about a decision as major as moving in. Basically, it's important to remember that both you and your partner are entitled to your own emotional reactions, and your feelings — be they good, bad, or ugly — are valid. Don't bottle up your frustrations or talk yourself out of feeling something simply because it'd be easier not to feel it. As a textbook bottle-upper myself, I can guarantee that talking through an issue, and encouraging your SO to do the same, is a million times more helpful in the long run. And if you're the one who's not ready to move in, just explain that! "If you move in when you aren’t ready, resentments will grow and it could really damage the relationship," explains Richardson. "Talk about how much you value the relationship and how you would like the relationship to move forward." Let yourself feel those feels, girl. And when appropriate, discuss them with your partner so you two are on the same page about why you are or are not ready to share an address.

3 Table The 'Moving In Together' Convo. Giphy Once you and your partner have had an open and frank discussion about why you're not ready to take the plunge and move in together, put a pin in that conversation, at least for a little while. Otherwise, this disagreement will constantly feel like the elephant in the room (a room you two are not ready to share full time). "If possible, agree to a moratorium on future talk for a little while," suggests Parikh. "Go back to enjoying the relationship and one another."