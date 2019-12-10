You know the drill: You're waiting for your Bumble date at the same bar you always go to, in the same "first date" outfit you always wear, sipping on the same glass of chardonnay you always order. Sure, structure can be nice. But your love life is starting to look like an episode of Russian Doll, only without Natasha Lyonne's incredible hair. And if you want to get out of your romantic comfort zone in 2020, it's probably time to ask out a Sagittarius, Scorpio, or Gemini — aka the zodiac signs most likely to break your dating routines.

After a string of boring dates and wishy-washy texting convos, it's common to feel stuck circling around a lazy river of romance that's full of tepid water and slightly deflated rafts. And while you never need to do anything that makes you uncomfortable, sometimes switching up your romantic routine can be an exciting way to learn more about yourself and the types of relationships you're looking for.

Whether you dance all night with your Sagittarius crush or finally work up the nerve to talk to your Gemini boo about your kinks, these signs are sure to get you out of your dating routine.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) The Sagittarius version of dinner and a movie looks more like a self-guided walking food tour of Chinatown, sneaking into a members-only rooftop speakeasy, and ending the night with a last-minute road trip up the coast. Chill, right? When it comes to planning dates, this fire sign is all about adventure. Not one for takeout and movie (or, frankly, any type of routine), your Sag boo will want to take you to all sorts of new places this 2020 — physically and emotionally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Passionate and intense, these water signs like to keep it spicy in the bedroom, especially when turning up the heat with someone new. From incorporating some light bondage to setting the scene for a wild night of role-playing, Scorpios are all about broadening their horizons. Always bringing a new toy into the bedroom or try out a creative position, your Scorpio date won't just get you out of your comfort zone — they'll keep you out of it.