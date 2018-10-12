You work from home? Me too! Welcome to the club of logging onto your laptop, and wearing sweatpants every day. Have your friends and family told you that they're jealous, yet? Don't worry, that conversation is coming your way very soon. In the meantime, though, you're realizing that this alternative work style has its perks and its downfalls. On one hand, you can go to your kitchen and grab a snack or a cup of coffee, basically whenever. On the other hand, you're wondering one thing: How to stay focused when you're working at home and distracted AF.

Let's be honest: You're a hard worker and love your job, but you're also a human being. At times, your mind wanders off and you have to force it back down to Earth. You catch yourself in other thoughts and dreams, or opening a new tab in your browser and automatically searching for YouTube. You realize what you've done, and then frantically get back to your assignments. (Excuse me, will power? Where did you go?)

It's understandable, considering you're really just inches away from your favorite relaxation spots. Unlike some people in this world, your commute to the couch is nonexistent. But, as sweet as working from home can be, it's sometimes not the most ideal situation for when you need to hustle and bustle. Lucky for you, being a #girlboss and getting rid of those distractions is possible. Just take these eight tips from me, and you'll be good to go.

1 Create An Office Space Giphy Believe it or not, your bed is not an office. But, when you're working from home, it can be so easy to wake up in the morning and pull your laptop into the heap of blankets. You stay snuggled up in your pajamas, and snag that paycheck at the same time. Sweet, right? Well, wrong. Not working in a traditional office can be a fun and unique experience. However, you shouldn't turn your pillow into a coworker. Learn to separate your living space from your work space within your own home, and create your own "office." This could be a table with a coaster for your coffee in the morning, or one spot in your kitchen that you work in on the reg. See you later, distractions!

2 Work Out Some Personal Deadlines Giphy Your boss gives you a bunch of assignments and projects with their individual deadlines, or maybe you're freelancing and have a timeline of your own. Either way, working out some smaller, personal deadlines is best when you're dealing with distractions. Don't give yourself the time and energy to procrastinate. Every morning, write down the things you want to get done, and then stick to that schedule. Tell yourself that the press release needs to be done before your lunch break, or that the first stages of the marketing campaign need to be organized by 4 P.M. Just like that, you're creating a work ethic and diving into your passions, too.

3 Pick A Time For Lunch Giphy Having access to your kitchen and all the snacks in the world is a blessing and a curse when you work from home. It's great because, if you're hungry, you can grab chocolate pudding with no questions asked. But, when you're in desperate need of a distraction, you start putting together elaborate plates of cheese and crackers, whether your stomach is growling or not. (Does this sound familiar?) So, just like creating those personal deadlines, pick a time when you're going to eat lunch every day. This helps you stick to a normal schedule, and not steer off course. Truth is, when you get distracted and put your work off a bit, you tend to be stressed out later on. Get into a routine, and that won't be the case.

4 Stick To A Morning Routine Giphy Wake up, make coffee, eat some breakfast, aimlessly scroll through social media, get dressed, and then go. That's a pretty average morning routine, if I do say so myself — and one you should stick to if you're working from home. Truth is, when you don't have to account for traffic along your morning commute and simply sign onto via your laptop, it's easy to stay in bed a little bit longer. You often let yourself hit "snooze" one too many times, and find yourself rushing around your house, that first few minutes of your day. Break that bad habit right now, and your distractions will go down, simply because you're more prepared to hit the ground running and get to work.

5 Stay Off Of Social Media Giphy At this point, it's a tale as old as time: Your phone is the number one distraction in your life. It keeps you busy for hours on end, between all the different apps and social media platforms that are constantly running in the background. And never fails to give you a notification, right when you are finally getting your work done. Do yourself a favor, and put that screen down, if you really want to focus while working at home. Tell yourself that you can't check Instagram until you've handed in your next assignment, or give yourself five minutes every hour to check your phone and then throw it in a drawer on the other side of the room. Trust me, and then thank me later, OK?

6 Get Outside On Your Break Giphy Getting outside can be a great way to combat distraction. It gives you a change in location, and lets your mind wander past the laptop screen. (Not to mention, you might run into a pup or two! Um, yes please.) So, during your break, take a walk around your neighborhood or sit out on your deck. That sort of thing. While you're out and about, make an effort to talk to someone, even if it's just the barista at the coffee shop, too. Odds are, you haven't any human interaction, like all day. (Do you even remember how to interact with another person? Just kidding!) One conversation and some fresh air makes a huge difference, and you're ready take on that next assignment.

7 Let Yourself Laugh It Out Giphy Sometimes when you can't focus, there's nothing you can do. Your mind has wandered onto something totally unrelated to work, and bringing it back to reality is a lost cause. It happens, because at the end of the day, you're human. If you were working in a traditional office space, you would have your off-days, too. In those moments, let yourself laugh it out. Give into your distractions for a little while, and your brains naturally hits the refresh button. Look at your favorite memes, aimlessly scroll through social media, or watch a few videos on YouTube that have always made you smile or feel inspired. In no time, you're back to work and feeling better than ever before.