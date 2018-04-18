Let's talk about your travel bug. Your wanderlust is all too real, and you just can't get enough of the world. Maybe you studied abroad in college and spent endless weekends checking out the coastlines of Europe. Now that you're adulting, you can't seem to jet-set quite as often, and you're wishing you could relive the days of spring break. Being an "adult" does come with its perks, though. For one, you're not so broke anymore and can buy plane tickets without breaking the bank. If you really love to travel, how to spend your next paycheck is simple. You're passionate about checking out new places, and there are some unique things you really need to purchase.

You and your besties have probably talked about taking a trip together. Anywhere tropical is bound to be sweet, and a road trip would be a real adventure. Truth is, even a long weekend spent in a bustling city would be enough to satisfy your soul.

When you get your paycheck, it's so easy to blow it on food or those cute shoes you've had your eye on. But, if you love to travel, you should seriously consider spending that money on one of these seven unique things — because you're so passionate about your passport.

1 A New Camera Giphy A picture is worth a thousand words, and when you're traveling, it's only necessary that you pack a camera. You're surrounding yourself in all the beauty of new places, and want to capture those views forever. Sure, you could snap a couple of photos on your phone, but investing in a really nice camera will get you the inspiring shots you always see on social media. Think about your favorite travel and lifestyle bloggers. Their feeds are covered in trips to Thailand, the mosaics of Morocco, and endless amounts of sunshine they found in the Caribbean. There's a perfect color scheme to every post, and you're looking to bring your Instagram to the next level, too. Channel your #artsy side with your next paycheck, and buy a camera that'll make your travels so much more creative.

2 Renewing Your Passport Giphy Traveling to another country always means packing your passport. You can't go abroad without it, and you'll want to make sure it's renewed and ready before taking your next trip. Odds are, your wanderlust has landed you quite a few stamps already. Studying abroad alone left your pages pretty filled, and you seriously can't believe how many places you went looking back at it all. Don't get stuck in the airport, though, and use your next paycheck to do something proactive. Right now, using that money to take a trip might seem way more exciting, but these little expenses help fuel future experiences. You might even want to purchase a cute passport holder for your spring and summer travels. Your most important travel buddy deserves to be stylish, too.

3 A Luggage Set Giphy If you love to travel, then you know what it's like to live out of a suitcase for an extended period of time. Actually, there are some things you don't even bother unpacking because you know you're going to need them for your next trip, too. You know all of the tricks, like rolling your shirts and wearing your bulky sweaters to the airport. It's time that you invest in something that'll keep your stuff secure and have you traveling in style. Not to mention, you'll feel like such an adult for having a nice luggage set. Maybe you'll get one with wheels, or just a weekender bag for your simpler trips. You should always travel as light as possible, and you need a quality space for your essentials.

4 A Pair Of Hiking Boots Giphy Some adventures don't take place in a city. Taking off to somewhere tropical always sounds like a good idea when it's winter, but your wanderlust goes beyond laying on the beach. The best part about traveling (in my personal opinion) is gaining new perspectives. When you see more of the world, you suddenly realize what matters, and stop worrying about the little things in life. Like Travis says in Hannah Montana: The Movie: "Life's a climb, but the view is great." You're bound to find a lot of mountaintops in your travels. Sneakers aren't always so sweet when you're trying to reach the sky. So, spend your next paycheck on a pair of hiking boots that'll help you set your sights so much higher.

5 A Car Rental Giphy Check cross-country road trip off your bucket list, because you and your besties are finally going to hit the highway. You've talked about driving up the Pacific Coast Highway and spending time along the California coastline. Or it's always been a dream to head to Canada to see Montreal and the beautiful national parks. Wherever you're headed, a car rental funded by your latest paycheck will help you get there. Truth is, there's really no one way to travel. You could fly to your destination, or take a bike if you're just checking out the coffee shop down the street. Long car rides are my personal favorite because you can put on your playlists, and stop and smell the roses along the way. Sometimes, the adventure isn't about the destination, and you'll want to rent a car for your travels instead of spending that money on another caramel macchiato.

6 New Skincare Products Giphy Your body goes through a lot when you're traveling. There's the adrenaline rush, the dry air on the plane, and jet lag that seemingly lasts forever. Taking care of yourself becomes even more of a priority, and you try and squeeze some sleep in between your afternoon adventures, as well. Packing a reusable water bottle will surely keep you hydrated, but investing in some skincare products that are particularly good for traveling is a unique way to spend your paycheck. Personally, I can't go anywhere without a tube of Aquaphor and a lot of coconut oil. You want to arrive at your destination looking refreshed and feeling good, so take the steps now to make your travels so sweet.