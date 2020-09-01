Let's chat fur real: Your best friend has a wagging tail, gives endless wet kisses, and loves to be taken on long walks around the neighborhood. You would do anything in the world for your pup, and that includes learning how to make Disney Parks' "Park Bark" dog treats for them. According to Disney Parks Blog, these make-at-home specialty dog treats were created for Disney Parks Blog's #DisneyMagicMoments by Disney Chef Heather Wall. Disney Parks Blog has been dropping recipes from Disneyland and Disney World for you to try at home, and there's no better time than the present to try this brand new recipe for your four-legged friend.

While you're enjoying a few of your very own Disneyland sweets, your pup can also enjoy dog-friendly Disney treats made with banana, peanut butter, honey, and more. The full recipe can be found in an easy-to-follow YouTube tutorial, and takes about 20 to 25 minutes to bake in the oven. That means, in no time, you'll have a whole tray of deliciousness for your fur baby to enjoy.

Chef Wall is the pastry sous chef at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort at Walt Disney World, according to the YouTube description. Port Orleans is where you'll find delicious Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets at Scat Cat’s Club, so while you're already in the kitchen making your pup some "Park Bark," treat yourself to some homemade Mickey beignets.

Plan a backyard picnic with your best furry friend and enjoy your Disney-inspired snacks together. Bring out your laptop to watch some of your favorite Disney movies starring adorable pups like Lady and the Tramp, Bolt, or One Hundred and One Dalmatians on Disney+. You can even wear matching Disney spirit jerseys for some super cute selfies together paired with funny dog POV captions. Lounge on a Disney picnic blanket for a midday nap or play fetch in between woofing down your snacks.

When making your "Park Bark" treats, it's a nice touch to have some bone-shaped cookie cutters. Etsy sells cookie cutters that you can get customized with your pup's name for something even more paw-fect. Though, you can also purchase Mickey Mouse-shaped cookie cutters, so your pup can enjoy Mickey-shaped treats like you normally do when you're hanging out at the Magic Kingdom.

Don't stop the creative baking at the "Park Bark," either. Make some Dante from Coco-inspired dog treats from this Disney Eats recipe. This treat includes ingredients like rolled oats, coconut chips, and pumpkin puree, so it's perfect for fall when you're enjoying your Pumpkin Spice Lattes on your fall foliage walks through the park together. Give your dog pumpkin to talk about with the other dogs on the block.

Since you might have some dog treats left over, you can even create a cute doggy treat jar for a fun DIY project. Disney Parks Blog has instructions on how to make a Dog-It-Yourself jar using a mason jar, colorful paper, and paint. Or, you can purchase a cute Disney cookie jar from ShopDisney featuring your favorite characters.

These treats are perfect for just about any occasion like your dog's birthday, International Dog Day, or a random Saturday where your pup is being extra #adorbs. After all, you don't need an excuse to remind your BFF how much you care about them.