When you're chilling with your dog, it might be hard not to think about what they're thinking about. For instance, is the sweet pup in your life dreaming about playing fetch in the backyard, or are they hoping you'll give them another treat for being a very good boy? It's hard to tell, but these dog point of view captions may give you a chance to see the world through their adorable puppy-dog eyes. If nothing else, they will give you a chance to get creative and bring your dog's personality to life on the 'Gram.

You might have one of those cute (and arguably, infamous) accounts for your loyal golden retriever or energetic pug that documents what they do each day. Whether they're sprawled out on the kitchen floor in their cardigan, snuggled by your side when you're watching a movie, or hanging out with the other pups in the neighborhood, you have a pic of it and posted it for the entire world to see. Most of the time, you'll likely put a straightforward caption like, "Treats, please," or "Went to the park with mom today!"

That's all well and good, but you could totally rake in even more likes and comments with one of these dog point of view captions. They put you and your loyal followers into your pup's world, for a paw-fectly hilarious time. What more could you ask for?

Shutterstock

1. "Oh my god, you're home! Thank goodness, I was waiting all day."

2. "Felt cute, might delete later."

3. "I saw another dog today. It was incredible."

4. "Hi, Instagram! Did I do this right? I sure hope so."

5. "My mom put me in this outfit. Not thrilled about it."

6. "Don't forget to be a good boy today."

7. "Can you stay home and snuggle with me instead?"

8. "If I hang by the table long enough, they'll definitely give me a treat."

9. "Waggin' and woofin'. How about you?"

10. "I haven't gotten bigger. My bed has just gotten smaller."

11. "Did you notice the big mess I left for you? Did you love it?"

12. "On my bark, let's go to the park."

13. "My tail has never wagged this fast in my life."

14. "I'm coming with you, whether you like it or not."

15. "This is my good, fluffier side."

16. "Nope, I haven't seen your shoes."

17. "Spoiler alert: I'm really cute in every pic I take."

18. "Sometimes they touch my nose and say, 'boop!' I don't mind it, though."

19. "Just taking some time to paws and reflect."

20. "Stop trying to make fetch happen." — Regina George, Mean Girls

Eva Blanco / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

21. "It's my birthday, I'll play fetch if I want to."

22. "Let me lick you. Thanks."

23. "I thought we'd start today by eating breakfast and looking at squirrels."

24. "New collar, who dis."

25. "I'm all ears, until I get bored or smell something delicious."

26. "You look like I need a treat."

27. "No selfie is complete without my puppy-dog eyes."

28. "Bad to the bone." — George Thorogood & The Destroyers, "Bad to the Bone"

29. "Here for the treats."

30. "Tell your dog I said hi."