These Dog Pool Floats Will Keep Your Pup Chill AF

Your pup can enjoy some fun in the sun this summer — on a literal pool float. ICYDK, there are pool floats just for your fur baby, and they might be the cutest thing you’ve seen in a while. Instead of you flying solo, you can both get in on the fun. Whether you choose to lounge alongside your dog or let them float as you take a dip, the FUNBOY x Bark summer 2021 dog pool float collection is pup-tastic.

The FUNBOY x Bark collection is back for summer 2021, and it’s cuter than ever. Featuring three options, each of the collection’s limited-edition floats matches one of FUNBOY’s human-sized floats. If you want to twin it, you can get one for yourself and one for your pup, but even if you don’t grab a matching float, the dog versions are adorable enough on their own. Made in collaboration with the doggie experts at Bark, the floats feature a paw-resistant material and a weight capacity of up to 70 pounds, so you won’t need to worry about it getting destroyed. As a bonus, each float inflates in less than two minutes via a pump or hair dryer (on its cold setting).

Available in the FUNBOY x Bark offerings are the Yacht Dog Float, the Private Jet Dog Float, and the Rainbow Cloud Dog Float.

The first option is the FUNBOY x Bark Yacht Dog Float, a summery white, blue, and orange boat with a reinforced treat compartment built into the front, so your doggo can float and enjoy a snack. Plus, it’s over five feet long, so there’s plenty of room for your pet to spread out and relax. If you’re interested in grabbing the human version, the Mega Yacht Pool Float, it’s $200 ($20 off right now) and fits up to four people.

The FUNBOY x Bark Private Jet Dog Float is white, blue, and gold and also comes with a front reinforced treat compartment for your pup. At nearly 5 feet long, your dog will have plenty of room. If you want the matching float, the Inflatable Airplane Float, it’s $99 and fits one person.

The final dog float in the FUNBOY x Bark collection is the Rainbow Cloud Dog Float, which includes over 1,200-square inches of lounging space for your dog and a 3D rainbow that rises over two feet above the water. The matching offering is Inflatable Rainbow Daybed Pool Raft and Float, which fits two people and sells for $119 (a $10 discount). Its massive size — over 50 square feet of space — makes it even easier to unwind.

If you’re hype to chill in the pool with your pup, FUNBOY’s options might just head to the top of your “to-buy” list.