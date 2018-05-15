It’s been said that some pet owners tend to look like their dogs. Now, they can float like them, too. From matching speed boats to identical pink rafts, you and your dog can be twinsies as you max and relax in style during the dog days of summer. This is all thanks to a totally Insta-worth pool float collaboration by Funboy x Bark. Your dog — and possibly you — are going to be drooling over how adorable these pool floats are. Hit the pool in style this summer with your best four-legged friend. Here is where you can buy Funboy x Bark pool floats for you and your dog.

Does your dog pout when you leave the house? He probably knows you are going to spend your day off splish-splashing in a giant pool of water instead of hanging out with him. And since he’s a dog, that kind of summer water fun is totally up his alley. Your pupper doggo also might know that these awesome matching bundle pool floats by Funboy x Bark are available for purchase as of Tuesday, May 15 — and he's begging for you to buy one. Trust me, you're going to want them all.

All of the pool floats mentioned below are made out of a durable, thick material that even the sharpest nails shouldn’t be able to pop. Although, I can’t make any promises about the sturdiness. What I can promise, for now, is free shipping and returns on orders over $35.

Don't let your mutt miss out this summer. Thanks to these dog-friendly floats, you can feel good about inviting your pooch to join the fun.

Convertible Dog Float Funboy x Bark Max and relax poolside while your pooch floats on this super chic, pink Convertible Dog Float. It’s even got a spot for treats. What more could your furry friend ask for? Snacks, water, and his very own pool float to boot — your dog deserves the finer things in life. The float measures 63-inches long by 23-inches wide and holds up to 70 pounds, making it an ideal choice for larger breeds. This float is available to purchase for $59.

Pimp My Float Bundle Funboy x Bark That's right. You and your dog can look fly as ever on these matching pink pool floats as you sit back and soak up the sun this summer. The Pimp My Float Bundle features a toy and snack compartment for your dog, and two cup holders for you. Oh, did we mention you can also fit a cooler and two people on the human float? Depending on the size of your canine, you and your bestie can team up and float around with your best furry friends together. Talk about checking off a major summer bucket list item. This bundled float costs $169.

Yacht Dog Float Funboy x Bark Your pooch will make waves this summer with his very own Yacht Dog Float. This pastel-colored inflatable is sure to look like a million bucks when your canine takes it for a spin this summer. The float measures 58-inches long by 38-inches wide and holds up to 70 pounds. So whether you have two small pups or one large dog, either can be captain of the ship. Just don’t forget to pack the snacks for your pupper doggo. This float costs $59.