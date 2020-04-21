Let's face it: The internet was made for cute dogs and hilarious cats. Seeing a picture, video, or meme of someone's fur baby is one of the easiest ways to put a smile on your face real fast, so it only makes sense that the best pet TikTok challenges are too adorable to sleep on. You may find yourself scrolling through TikTok to pass the time, and nothing makes you stop scrolling to watch more than a cute pup or cat.

Your fur baby has probably witnessed you practicing TikTok dances and lip syncs over and over again. Now it's time for them to take the spotlight in a few challenges of their own. A lot of these pet challenges are all about the adorable ways your fur baby reacts to sounds or dances, but some also test their agility and snacking skills. As a proud pet pawrent, you can't wait to show off what your fur baby can do.

All you need to do is find the right challenge, and see if your dog or cat is up for some fun. You never know, you may end up with the most adorable video ever that you can't wait to share on all your social outlets.

1. The #DogsReact Challenge TikTok A cute challenge to try with your pup is watching them react to different sounds they love. For example, a lot of users have been using a squeaky toy sound to see what their dogs do, and it's hilarious watching pups tilt their heads in complete and utter excitement. Turn up the volume and see how your #DogsReact.

2. The Clapping At Your Dog Challenge This is probably the most adorable pet challenge you'll see. Show off how your dog is such a good boy by taking part in the clapping at your dog challenge. Get your family together to start applauding for your pup, and see how happy and excited they get feeling all the love and attention.

3. The Patatak Dance Challenge A dance that was first uploaded by user @mihnea.craciun has turned into a challenge you can do with your dog. Just do this dance while facing your pup, and see their excited response as soon as the music picks up.

4. The Hide And Seek #BlanketChallenge Trick your dog into thinking you've disappeared by throwing their favorite toy. While they're chasing it, hide under a blanket. When they come back, your video will record their adorable reaction while they wonder where you went. The #BlanketChallenge is the sweetest #HideAndSeek game you'll ever see.

5. The Mario Cart Challenge Set up some of your pet's favorite treats on the ground in a line, and have them race — Mario Cart-style — as they try to eat them all. Don't forget to use the sound from the actual video game. If you have more than one pet at home, this can be a fun challenge to see who's faster at eating.

6. The #ObstacleChallenge TikTok To test your cat or pup's grace, you can set up an obstacle course of objects on the floor and see how your fur baby manages to move through it all without knocking anything over. Use #ObstacleChallenge when you post your vid, so other people can see how your pet does.

7. The #LevelUp Challenge If you've been scrolling through TikTok, you might have seen the #LevelUp challenge already. It's where pet parents are testing their pet's agility by having them jump over a toilet paper wall that gets taller with each level. Set to the song "Level Up" by Ciara, it's fun to see cats and dogs jump to some truly great heights.

8. The #TonightYouBelongToMe Sleeping Challenge Apparently, using a sound clip of TikTok users singing "Tonight You Belong to Me" may have your pet falling asleep by the end of the video. It's like a precious lullaby to help them drift off into dreamland, and the results on TikTok are pretty adorable. You'll find yourself squealing with delight, but make sure you don't squeal too loud. You don't want to wake your fur baby!

9. The Cat Face Filter Challenge Sometimes, a cool effect can make all the difference in your TikToks, and the Cat Face filter is one of them. A lot of pet parents are tricking their cats into thinking they're also cats by using the filter that turns your face into a cat's face. Their reactions as they realize there's a giant cat holding them are pretty hilarious.