Intense sexual chemistry is one of those things that separates good connections from amazing ones. Even though it might not be the single most important aspect of a relationship, there's no denying that it can play a big role in the sexual satisfaction of two people. How to know if you have sexual chemistry with someone is luckily not that hard to figure out. Unfortunately, Hollywood and porn have set some super-sized and oftentimes unrealistic expectations when it comes to what sexual chemistry looks like and how it works. Thankfully, experts on the subject are setting the record straight on what it means to have sexual chemistry and how you can tell if it's there.

“Some people are matches from the onset, and others take time to develop sexual chemistry,” Dr. Jessica O’Reilly, host of the @SexWithDrJess podcast told Elite Daily. “In general, great lovers are made — not born. Almost anyone can learn to perform a specific technique, talk in a tone or language that turns you on or approach you in a way that excites you.”

So now that we know that sexual chemistry isn't always there from the beginning and that this doesn't necessarily mean it can't be developed, here are some ways you can tell if things are on fire, or if there is a bit more work to be done.

1 You both put in the effort. Giphy According to Dr. O’Reilly, one of the most important aspects of sexual chemistry is having a partner that is willing to put in the effort it takes to pleasure you. "I believe it’s a matter of effort," said Dr. O’Reilly. "If your partner isn’t willing to make changes, learn and consider your requests, you’re likely incompatible.”

2 You think about each other often. Giphy If the chemistry in the bedroom is great then chances are you'll both be thinking about each other a lot. "When you’re really attracted to someone you can’t stop thinking about being with them," relationship expert April Masini told Elite Daily. "You daydream about being with them, you fantasize about being with them and you plan what you want to do when you’re not with them. This is a sign you have great chemistry together." If staying focused is tough and all you can think about is the steaminess from last night, then it's safe to assume you've probably got some good sexual chemistry with your partner.