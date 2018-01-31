How To Celebrate Valentine's Day By Yourself When You're Single & Have No Plans

Do you remember how in the movie Valentine's Day, Jessica Biel's character Kara had a total meltdown because she absolutely hated being alone on Valentine's Day? Well, I'm not quite there yet but I'm not thrilled about spending Valentine's Day alone, either. With that in mind, I'm committed to figuring out just how to celebrate Valentine's Day by yourself without being bummed out about it.

No, I'm not going to host an "I hate Valentine's Day" party like Kara did in the movie — although that thought briefly crossed my mind. I mean, she did have a live pianist, and party favors, and a piñata, and... Wait, why am I not doing this, again? Oh, right! Because it's probably not the healthiest way to spend Valentine's Day. Ugh.

Instead of screaming into the abyss (or, you know, at a heart-shaped piñata), I'll probably spend the day (and night alone) alone. Galentine's Day isn't my jam; it's just not the same as the original holiday. Truth be told, I enjoy spending time alone so this really won't be all that different from my typical Saturday night. After moving out at age 17, I lived alone for eight years, which gave me ample time to perfect my solo date-night routine at home and out on the town. Basically, what I'm trying to say is, I'm so ready to treat myself on Valentine's Day and you should be, too.

Here are five ways you can spend Valentine's Day alone if you don't already have plans.

Run Yourself A Bubble Bath Complete With Wine, Candles, And The Book You Can't Put Down

It doesn't get better than this, does it? If only there was a non-creepy way to hire a person to hand-feed you grapes. But even without the manservant, this works. Choose from any one of these Valentine's Day-themed bath bombs to add some homemade sparkle to your night.

Take Yourself Out To Dinner

I know this seems intimidating but it's kind of the best date ever. Think about it. There's no one there to judge your ordering so you could (read: should) start with dessert if you wanted to, followed by several courses of wine. Yes, please.

Go See A Movie By Yourself

I mean it. This Valentine's Day, I'll be taking myself out to hate-watch Fifty Shades Freed while sitting next to couples who are only half-excited to be there (and by that I mean that it's obvious only one person wanted to see it and they selfishly dragged the other person along). I'm hoping this makes for an entertaining people-watching exercise, as well. It's all research, I swear.

Cook Yourself A Valentine's Day Meal

I'll be honest — I am a god-awful cook. But every now and then, I like to experiment with a new menu I found on Pinterest (obviously) and I'd like to do this without having to worry about poisoning anyone but myself. That said, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to put on my favorite Spotify playlist, pour myself a generous glass of wine, and channel my inner Chrissy Teigen (who's waiting on her John Legend). Also, let's never forget that girl who cooked Valentine's Day dinner for her pets because she is #goals.

Enjoy A Netflix Marathon Of Your Favorite Romantic Comedies

This is by far my favorite idea. I've already got a Valentine's Day list of movies to watch on Netflix saved in my queue. All that's left to do now is purchase my favorite ice cream (Trader Joe's mint chip, try it, love it, thank me), put on some matching PJs, and it's the perfect, cozy, indoor date.

Spending Valentine's Day alone doesn't have to be miserable. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, get dressed up and do something nice for yourself because self-love is really the only love you can rely on.

