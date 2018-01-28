11 Valentine's Day Movies On Netflix For You To Watch With Bae

Valentine's Day can feel like a lot of pressure. Even a casual trip to the supermarket will have you bombarded with chocolates, roses, greeting cards, and glaring reminders that love is in the air or else. Why not keep things sweet and simple this year? You don't have to spend your entire paycheck on a tasting menu at a fancy, schmancy restaurant or attempt to recreate an extreme date from an old Bachelor episode. There are plenty of romantic films to watch with your significant other. Or by yourself. These 11 Valentine's Day movies on Netflix are perfect for the occasion.

It's so much easier to make a big batch of popcorn, snuggle up in the comfort of your couch, and flip on a movie that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Plus, you don't even have to get dressed, which is huge. Make your Valentine's Day a win-win by staying in. You won't regret it. Just make sure your V-Day movie marathon is on point with these enjoyable Netflix titles.

1 Love Actually Giphy Um, does it even matter that Christmas is behind us for now? Absolutely not. This classic should not be limited to the holiday season. It's a free country — get crazy and view it in February.

2 Sing Street Giphy You may have missed this quirky 2016 love story, but now you know about it, so there's no excuse. The unconventional '80s throwback captures the agonizing and exciting rollercoaster of emotions that come with teenage infatuation and features a catchy soundtrack (Adam Levine even contributes) that will have you on your feet for its entirety.

3 Must Love Dogs Giphy Do you enjoy adorable animals and cute rom-coms? Then you should probably watch this immediately.

4 Bridget Jones' Diary Giphy "I like you just as you are." You are probably not going to find a more perfect sentiment to say to your significant other on Valentine's Day, so allow Mark Darcy to do it for you. If you're looking to maximize your coziness, Bridget Jones always delivers no matter what mood you're in.

5 While You Were Sleeping Giphy Sure, Sandra Bullock is sort of a creepy liar in this movie and her behavior is absolutely questionable. But this is a '90s rom-com, so ethics aren't always a factor. Just enjoy it for what it is, people.

6 Definitely, Maybe Giphy We love a good mystery, especially a love mystery. Featuring an enchanting ensemble of Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher, Rachel Weisz, and Elizabeth Banks, this delightful film is basically three mini rom-coms in one.

7 13 Going on 30 Giphy This magical fantasy of a rom-com proves that a 13-year-old in a 30-year-old's body can save a major fashion magazine if she just follows her heart. It also proves that Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have great chemistry and Judy Greer should be in everything.

8 Hitch Giphy Is a professional dating consultant a thing? Yes, in a fictional world that's a job that someone can have and afford a swanky NYC loft, and we're OK with it. The charming powers of Hitch cannot be denied.

9 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Giphy Despite its predictability and cinematic cliches, How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days gets us every time. Andie Anderson is an icon of the modern rom-com canon. Watch this, make sure to water your love fern, and Valentine's Day will be all set.

10 Safe Haven Giphy Want to spend your Valentine's Day getting hit right in the feels and then bawling your eyes out? Two words: Nicholas Sparks.