McDonald’s fan-favorite Shamrock Shake is back, and the minty St. Patrick’s Day treat only comes once a year. The iconic shake is a limited-time offering, and if you've missed out in the past, you'll probably want to know more about its availability. To get the green-hued sip before it's gone, here’s how long McDonald’s Shamrock Shake will be available in 2021.

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake returned to locations nationwide on Feb. 15, keeping with its annual tradition of appearing a month before St. Patrick's Day on March 17. Unfortunately for fans of the St. Paddy’s-inspired sip, the Shamrock Shake will begin leaving McDonald’s locations in the second half of March, according to the company. Keep in mind that its exact ~disappearance~ varies by location, so if you want to keep up-to-date with its availability at your local McDonald’s, you may want to check on your app. If you really want a taste, though, try snagging it before St. Pat's.

Also available for a limited time is the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which first debuted in February 2020 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake. The McFlurry iteration will also likely be disappearing starting in the second half of March, since it shares the same Shamrock flavoring.

If you need a flavor refresher for either of the mint-flavored creations, the Shamrock Shake combines a creamy, vanilla soft serve ice cream with the infamous Shamrock Shake flavor, which has a mint flavor, and is finished with a whipped topping. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features the same ingredients with the addition of Oreo cookie pieces blended in.

Courtesy of McDonald's

While Mickey D's still has them, you can grab a small Shamrock Shake for $2.59, a medium size for $3.19, or a large for $3.69. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry costs $2.49 for a snack size and $3.29 for a regular.

When grabbing a Shamrock treat, consider placing an order through the McDonald’s app or ordering through its McDelivery service per the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31. If you go out, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands after leaving the store and handling the to-go packaging. If you order delivery, discard to-go packaging and wash your hands before you start sipping.

