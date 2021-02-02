Get ready for Shamrock Shake season, because the annual return of the legendary St. Patty's Day dessert is almost here. Just like every year, the green treat will have you ringing in the spring with some minty magic. If you're ready to welcome the seasonal special, here's when here's when McDonald's Shamrock Shake is coming back for 2021.

McDonald's unveiled the details of the Shamrock Shake on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The iconic sip, which originally debuted for St. Patrick's Day in 1970, will once again return in its annual tradition this year — about a month before the actual holiday, which is on March 17. Mark your calendars, because you'll be able to pick up the Shamrock Shake at participating McDonald's nationwide beginning Feb. 15 for a limited time.

To give you a refresher on the holiday blend, the Shamrock Shake features vanilla soft serve blended with the brand's signature minty Shamrock Shake flavor. It's all finished off with a whipped topping, and it'll cost you $2.59 for a small, $3.19 for a medium and $3.69 for a large, depending on the location.

Along with the return of the classic treat, McDonald's is bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which was introduced in 2020 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake. The chocolatey treat features vanilla soft serve and Shamrock Shake flavor — just like the the OG menu item — but there are also Oreo cookie pieces mixed throughout.

You can pick up a snack-sized Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for $2.49 or $3.29 for a regular. Like the Shamrock Shake, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is a seasonal menu item that's only available for a limited time. For easy ordering of your Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock Shake, you can use carry-out or pick it up in the drive-thru, and you can place your order with the McDonald’s app or by using McDelivery.

