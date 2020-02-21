It's officially Shamrock Shake szn, and along with the return of the OG fave, McDonald's has introduced a brand new shamrock-inspired McFlurry. It features the seasonal flavor you love, but there's a twist. If you're wondering what the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry tastes like, prepare yourself for a familiar flavor.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 19, McDonald's released its Shamrock Shake nationwide for the first time since 2017. To celebrate 50 years of minty goodness, Mickey D's introduced the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry alongside it, marking the official release of the new mint and chocolate cookie McFlurry.

While the Shamrock Shake features a mix of McDonald's vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup, and whipped cream, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry differs slightly. If you've avoided the Shamrock Shake in the past because you found it too minty, then this four leaf clover-inspired McFlurry might be what you've been waiting for. The ingredients include Oreo pieces mixed throughout, along with the same vanilla soft serve and Shamrock Shake syrup found in the traditional sip.

Elite Daily's Associate News Editor, Collette Reitz, recently tasted the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, and she says the McFlurry's mint flavor is slightly more subtle than its famous predecessor: "It definitely has a minty flavor, but when it’s mixed in well with the vanilla soft serve and Oreo pieces, it basically tastes like a Thin Mint." Reitz explains, "You get a cool, minty sensation with each bite, but it’s balanced out by the Oreo pieces." So, if you're in the mood for the ice cream version of a Thin Mint, you can put the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry on your list.

Courtesy of McDonald's

While the taste might be different from the Shamrock Shake, the prices are pretty comparable. The average price for an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is $2.36 for a snack size and $3.11 for a regular, and the Shamrock Shake ranges from $2.35 to $3.51, for a small and large size, respectively. Keep in mind all prices may vary by location.

The Shamrock Shake and new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are both currently available nationwide at participating McDonald's locations, but they're only here for a limited time.