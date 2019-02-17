In case you don't obsessively keep up with fast food news like I do, the bright green McDonald's Shamrock Shake is officially back! Whether you're a longtime fan of this beauty or planning to try it for the first time, you can't go wrong with this sweet beverage celebrating St. Patrick's day. Here's how to find McDonald's Shamrock Shakes near you for a sweet, minty treat.

Shamrock Shakes are back on select McDonald's menus as of Feb. 13, per a tweet announcing the return, and there are a couple of ways to figure out if you can get one of these treats near you — either check on the McDonald's app or take a look online. If you've got the app, navigate to the "Order" button on the bottom menu bar and enter in the details of your location with a city or zip code. Then, scroll down to "Sweets & Treats" and select "Shakes." Most locations should have the classic McDonald's shakes — Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry, but the Shamrock Shake should pop up if you live in an area that offers it. If you feel so inclined, you can order the Shamrock Shake straight from the app and pick it up from the selected McDonald's.

You can also check the availability of Shamrock Shakes on the McDonald's website. Just search "Shamrock Shake" and select the text that says "Shamrock Shake Finder" in the main blurb. That will redirect you to a page that looks like this:

Type in your zip code and voila! You'll get a map view of all the McDonald's near you where you can buy the treat.

In case you've never had a Shamrock Shake before, allow me the pleasure to describe it to you. Creamy vanilla ice cream is combined with the minty goodness of Shamrock Shake syrup and topped off with light and fluffy whipped cream for the perfect St. Patrick's Day (or any day) treat. According to the McDonald's website, the Shamrock Shake is available until March 24, while supplies last.

People are already starting to tweet their reactions to the return of the shake and, as expected, the response is overwhelmingly positive. Twitter user @Andrea_Pak tweeted, "If anyone would be kind enough to bring me a #ShamrockShake they would automatically become my favorite person on this planet..." Another twitter user, @Jedisupersonic, tweeted a photo of the shake and wrote, "My addiction is back at #McDonalds lmao." Same.

The Shamrock Shake isn't the only treat to be excited about at McDonald's this month. At the end of February, the fast food chain is releasing cinnamon-sugar Donut Sticks on its breakfast menu. According to a McDonald's press release, the donuts are "sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside, and served warm to customers." Starting Feb. 20, breakfast lovers can get a combo of Donut Sticks and McCafé coffee during breakfast hours for this perfect pair. Are you drooling yet?

Whether you head to McDonald's for the Shamrock Shake or breakfast Donut Sticks, one thing's for certain — February is all about the sweet treats at this fast food chain.