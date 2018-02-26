Relationships are filled with milestones. The moment you become exclusive. The moment you decide to make it "official." Then things start to get real. There's the moment you first say "I love you," the moment you fart in front of each other for the first time and, finally, when you meet the right person, there comes the first time you know they are going to be the one you spend the rest of your life with. These milestones are part of the falling in love process for everyone. Even KimYe. Wondering how Kim Kardashian knew Kanye West was the one?

Well, luckily for you, she recently shared the deets on that special relationship moment with her BAE. I don't know about you, but I feel like everything I've ever heard about Kim and Kanye's romance is how in love with Kim Kanye was from the very beginning. The narrative I've grown accustomed to is that he always knew she was the one. Even when they were just friends. But when did she realize the same thing? Well, during an appearance at the Create & Cultivate summit (Glamour describes it as "a program gathering female entrepreneurs from across the U.S. to spark conversation around the various challenges working women face"), Kim let herself get a little vulnerable and share the moment she knew their romance was the real deal.

Now, personally, I expected the moment Kim knew Kanye was "The One" to be just as over the top as everything else about their romance. But it's actually pretty simple. Some might even say shockingly simple. She explained on the panel:

I sleep with the heat on...80 degrees and socks and a robe, every single night. The first night I slept at Kanye’s house… I won’t say the date because I’ll get in trouble, but years and years ago, he slept with the heat on and socks, and I was like, 'Omg, I met my soul mate.'

Yep. You read that correctly. Kim realized she was in love with Kanye when they both put their socks and robes on in their 80-degree bedroom. First of all, as someone who gets way too hot at night, this sounds like my own personal hell. Second of all, I want to know why she can't say the date! What was so scandalous about it? Was one of them still seeing someone else? I want deets!!

But, for now, we're going to have to settle for this surprisingly mundane piece of information. Let's treat ourselves to a moment of imagining Kim and Kanye snuggling in bed with their robes and fuzzy socks on.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim finished up her time on the panel by answering some quick would-you-rather style questions asked by her best friend, Allison Statter. So let's hear some more fun facts about our girl, Kim.

When asked whether she liked ice cream or froyo more, she responded: “Ice cream. Cookies and cream. I had some today.” Can I just say, my answer would be exactly the same? TWINS.

Between Beyoncé and Rihanna, Kim takes a diplomatic approach and chooses both. "I love both! And for different reasons," she explains. "They’re both amazing, but I think they’re so different.”

As someone who has dabbled with both brunette and blond hair, she has some definite opinions on whether or not blonds really do have more fun. “I wrote today that I’m so over blond hair, but I don’t know," she explained. "I really love my blond moment, but I think I’m a brunette at heart. So brunette.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In possibly the most appropriately glamorous would-you-rather ever, Kim was asked whether she'd like to get her hair or her makeup professionally done. Her answer is complicated. “If I had to get it done, hair," she reveals. "I don’t know how to do hair. But I like makeup better.”

She also has some complicated sentiments on the whole sneakers versus heels debate. “Honestly, I never thought in a million years I’d say sneakers," she says. "I didn’t own a pair legitimately unless it was a running shoe, and heels for life, but sneakers are up there. Yeezies.”

She also is a huge Frozen fan. She loves the movie even more than Moana. “Wait, I just spoke about being true to myself. Frozen," she said. "But North dresses up as Moana all the time.”

When it comes to reality TV versus scripted TV, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star obviously has a bias. She answered: “That’s the dumbest question. Reality TV.” That isn't to say she's boycotted scripted TV completely. She's been trying to watch This is Us but has been met with some challenges along the way:

I've watched the same pilot…we gotta talk to whoever on that Direct[TV] [on-]demand. I’ve watched the pilot episode four times now to get to the end because you can’t rewind. So I’m only on the pilot.

So...if you want to spend à la KimYe, blast that heater to 80 degrees, slap on some matching robes with your BAE (I don't have any confirmation that they match but it's such a better mental picture, right??), snuggle up and get started on the This is Us pilot.

