The Meaning Of Chicago West For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Is Really Deep
We can all stop holding our breath because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child has finally arrived and she's so, so cute. The newest addition to the Kardashian-West family was announced earlier this week. Of course, there has been tons of questions surrounding the name of Kim and Kanye's youngest daughter. Fans were obviously expecting something unique, and Kimye totally delivered. The couple named their daughter Chicago West.
So, what's the meaning of the name? Well, for one, it's where Kanye West is from. He grew up there in suburban Oak Lawn until he was 10 years old. Back in 2007, Kanye released the song "Homecoming" on his album Graduation, which is all about his home city. It clearly holds a special place in his heart and has for some time now.
Now, the question is what will they call her for short? Chi? Chai? Go? Sister Khloé Kardashian confirmed the pronunciation on Twitter on Friday, Jan. 19.
Rumors were swirling since June about Kim and Kanye using a surrogate to have their third child. However, it wasn't confirmed until Sept. 28 when Kim spilled the news herself on Twitter when she posted a promo for Season 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The news was exciting, but didn't come as much of a surprise because Kim previously explained that having a third child would be very dangerous to her health. She said in an episode of KUWTK,
Since revealing the decision to proceed with a surrogate on her own terms, Kim stayed surprisingly very open about the whole experience. She even admitted that the process was harder than even she anticipated.
While doing press for her KKW Fragrance, Kim spoke frankly about the surrogacy journey with Entertainment Tonight. She said,
The surrogacy is obvious a very different experience than Kim had with North and Saint, but she is remaining grateful. Kim continued,
Even though she may be getting jitters, North is definitely ready to have a sister. Kim is hoping the excitement lasts. She light-heartedly explained during an interview with Ellen Degeneres,
Obviously, Kim and Kanye make great parents. North and Saint seem like very happy kids (living literally the most glamorous lives), and I'm sure the newest addition will make a seamless transition. Congrats to the Kardashian-West family.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.