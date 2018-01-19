The Meaning Of Chicago West For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Is Really Deep

We can all stop holding our breath because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child has finally arrived and she's so, so cute. The newest addition to the Kardashian-West family was announced earlier this week. Of course, there has been tons of questions surrounding the name of Kim and Kanye's youngest daughter. Fans were obviously expecting something unique, and Kimye totally delivered. The couple named their daughter Chicago West.

So, what's the meaning of the name? Well, for one, it's where Kanye West is from. He grew up there in suburban Oak Lawn until he was 10 years old. Back in 2007, Kanye released the song "Homecoming" on his album Graduation, which is all about his home city. It clearly holds a special place in his heart and has for some time now.

Now, the question is what will they call her for short? Chi? Chai? Go? Sister Khloé Kardashian confirmed the pronunciation on Twitter on Friday, Jan. 19.

Rumors were swirling since June about Kim and Kanye using a surrogate to have their third child. However, it wasn't confirmed until Sept. 28 when Kim spilled the news herself on Twitter when she posted a promo for Season 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The news was exciting, but didn't come as much of a surprise because Kim previously explained that having a third child would be very dangerous to her health. She said in an episode of KUWTK,

If the two doctors that I trust have told me it wouldn't be safe for me to get pregnant again, I have to listen to that. But because I don't know anyone that has been a surrogate or used one, I didn't really think about that as an option for me.

Since revealing the decision to proceed with a surrogate on her own terms, Kim stayed surprisingly very open about the whole experience. She even admitted that the process was harder than even she anticipated.

While doing press for her KKW Fragrance, Kim spoke frankly about the surrogacy journey with Entertainment Tonight. She said,

You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.

The surrogacy is obvious a very different experience than Kim had with North and Saint, but she is remaining grateful. Kim continued,

I think it is definitely a different experience and I am blessed that I am able to do this, and technology is the way that it is that we can do this. But it is still a process that you need to digest. Even the fact that it is happening -- and you do forget sometimes -- because I think when you are pregnant, by the time you have the baby, you are so prepared and so ready, and now I am just like, 'Oh my God I am going to freak out because I'm not ready and I'm not prepared,' but it'll just all come into place.

Even though she may be getting jitters, North is definitely ready to have a sister. Kim is hoping the excitement lasts. She light-heartedly explained during an interview with Ellen Degeneres,

North is really excited about [having a sister]. [Having] a brother was a little trickier. Now, she's so excited. Let's see if it lasts. I've had to explain to her: 'OK, 4 in the morning when you come into my room, I have to be with baby sister. I have to feed her.'

Obviously, Kim and Kanye make great parents. North and Saint seem like very happy kids (living literally the most glamorous lives), and I'm sure the newest addition will make a seamless transition. Congrats to the Kardashian-West family.

