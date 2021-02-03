Here's Who The Cast Of 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Is Dating IRL

Netflix's To All the Boys trilogy is coming to a close, and no, I'm not ready for it. Based on Jenny Han's bestselling book series of the same name, the movies revolve around high schooler Lara Jean Covey, whose secret love letters are accidentally distributed to her five childhood crushes. One of those love letters was addressed to popular playboy Peter Kavinsky, and the third movie in the franchise reveals whether Lara Jean and Peter are end game. If you're wondering who the To All the Boys: Always and Forever cast is dating IRL, I'm sorry to say the actors who play Lara Jean and Peter aren't actually an item.

Fans may ship Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, but rather than making a fake-dating pact like their on-screen characters, Condor and Centineo made a strict no-dating pact. As Condor explained to Jimmy Fallon during a January 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show, she and her co-star "made a contract and set boundaries" from the start. "We had to be best friend professionals," she explained. "And so I was just like, 'It's not gonna happen,' and he's like, 'Yeah, it's not gonna happen.'" Womp, womp. Here's the scoop on who the cast members are actually dating.

Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though fans wish Lana Condor was dating her TATB co-star, she's already very much taken by actor Anthony De La Torre. According to Condor's February 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, she and De La Torre first crossed paths at an Emmys party in August 2015 and have been together ever since. On their five-year anniversary, Condor gushed about her boyfriend in a sweet IG post. "You have taught me how to love and to be loved, to forgive and to grow, to never give up, to be each other's teammate and cheerleader," she wrote. "You make me laugh like no other and it doesn't matter where we are in the world, as long as I'm with you, I'm home." Aww.

Janel Parrish & Chris Long Though it's unclear how they met, Janel Parrish began dating chemical engineer Chris Long in September 2016, and just about a year later, he popped the question. "He proposed in the park," Parrish told Entertainment Tonight in October 2017. "He got down on one knee and I just dissolved into tears! I'm over the moon. I get to marry the most amazing man I've ever met. I feel like the luckiest girl alive!" On Sept. 8, 2018, Parrish and Long tied the knot in Hawaii, and since then, Long has made plenty of appearances on Parrish's IG grid.

Ross Butler Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Ross Butler tends to keep his private life on the DL, but it seems as though the actor is currently single. According to Butler, he even "made a conscious decision not to date" earlier on in his career. "I think you need to take time to focus on yourself, especially in your early- to mid-20s," he told Cosmopolitan in April 2018. "I wanted to be emotionally set and get my career going before I got into anything serious. Now I think I have a good foundation, and somebody I bring into my life could teach me things and help me branch out."

Madeleine Arthur Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madeleine Arthur doesn't share much about her dating life, but it seems as though the actor is single for the time being.

Emilija Baranac & Issey Lamb Though Emilija Baranac rarely speaks about her private life, it seems as though she's been dating Issey Lamb for at least three years. Baranac posts plenty of cute pics with Lamb on IG (who, according to Elle Australia, is a music producer), but she's never spoken about their relationship in interviews.

Trezzo Mahoro Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Trezzo Mahoro isn't one to open up about his romantic relationships, but it seems the actor is currently single.