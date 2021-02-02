You may be hoping Lara Jean and Peter are end game, but IRL, To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor has her eye on another guy. She's been dating fellow actor Anthony De La Torre for over five years, and though she doesn't often talk about her relationship, Lana Condor's quote about Anthony De La Torre's gestures of love during her February 2021 interview with Self proves the two are a match made in rom-com heaven.

Though the last few years have been a whirlwind for Condor, she said De La Torre has been her rock through it all. "Anthony has been just everything," she gushed. "He is so great at communicating, and he genuinely wants to know how I feel and what's going on in my head, which [makes me] feel so loved and taken care of."

According to Condor, her boyfriend's "little gestures" of love mean so much more than any grand romantic gestures would. "Anthony, every night or every morning, folds my PJs and tucks them under my pillow so that I don't have to go looking for them," she added. "That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know, a hot air balloon."

Condor and De La Torre first met at an Emmys party back in August 2015, and according to Condor, De La Torre was the one to make the first move. As she revealed to Cosmopolitan during a February 2019 interview, he approached her, tapped her on the shoulder, and said, "Hi, I'm Anthony. I thought I would make a friend." And though she almost forgot to get his number before leaving the party, she decided to run back inside at the last minute to exchange information.

Since then, the two have released music together, promoted each other's work, and shown each other plenty of love on social media, though Condor has admitted her TATBILB fame has been tough on her relationship. Fans rooting for an IRL romance between Condor and her co-star, Noah Centineo, have trolled De La Torre in her Instagram comments, which Condor told Cosmopolitan was "hurtful" for them both. "Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?" she added.

But despite this, Condor has received endless support from her boo. As she told Self during her February 2021 interview, "Never once has he ever held me back. He always just wants the best for my future. He wants to be a part of it. That's what I would say to Lara Jean: If someone's making you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, that's probably not the right person to be with." Yes to this!

Sorry, Peter Kavinsky, but you just can't compete with that.