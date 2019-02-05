Lana Condor’s Quotes About Anthony De La Torre In Her ‘Cosmopolitan’ Cover Are Beyond Cute

Hollywood romances have a bit of a reputation for falling short. Plenty of celeb couples break up sooner rather than later, so hearing about the couples who make it work is definitely heartwarming. Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are no exception! Lana Condor’s quotes about Anthony De La Torre in her Cosmopolitan cover are the sweetest things you'll read today, which really shouldn't be a surprise. Condor has been open about her relationship since before she starred in the hit Netflix teen rom-com, To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

While fans continually wonder if Condor and her on-screen beau, Noah Centineo, have a real-life romance, the 21-year-old has quickly assured fans that she is happily taken by De La Torre, who she has been dating for about three years now, according to Elle. Condor, who has found plenty of success with TATBILB, has had to deal with rumors about her and Centineo, as their on-screen chemistry was so palpable. In reality, Condor is extremely happy, just not with Centineo.

Now, she's opened up to Cosmopolitan about her real-life love story, which sounds even better than the one she has on-screen with Centineo (who played her love interest Peter Kavinsky in TATBILB ).

Describing how she and De La Torre met in her Cosmopolitan interview, she says that it all started with a cat joke. After meeting him at an event and getting his phone number, she reportedly texted him, "What do you call a pile of ­kittens?" and he gave the paw-sitively perfect response: "A meowntain." It was "like a ­Taylor Swift song," she told the magazine. They've been together ever since.

In fact, she also told Cosmopolitan that "There’s no other person in this world I want to spend every day doing nothing with," which is basically a total declaration of love. Despite her fame and the fact that TATBILB is getting a sequel, Condor still seems remarkably grounded.

The actress revealed that after fans discovered she wasn't single, they started commenting on De La Torre's Instagram that Condor should be with Centineo, not him. "It was so hurtful for both of us,” she told the magazine. "This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?" It sucks that Condor and her bae have to deal with trolls, but it definitely seems to have brought them closer.

No matter what, she seems in a state of bliss with where her life is at, her bae included. "And you best believe I’m gonna hold on to him real tight," she said. Girl, yes.