This ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Video Is Absolutely Everything

It's finally official! After becoming one of Netflix's biggest breakout hits this summer, the romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before is getting a sequel. The cat was semi-let out of the bag recently by Paramount, who produced the film for Netflix, that a sequel was in the works. But now there is an official announcement, by actress Lana Condor, and a brand new video to go with it. This To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel video should give everyone a taste of what's to come hopefully next year.

The original film starred Lana Condor as Lara Jean, the story's protagonist who never admitted her crushes to any of the boys she liked. Instead, being the shy sort, she wrote them letters about how she felt, but then never mailed them. This all changed when her secret box where the messages were kept is found, and the letters start getting mailed out to each of the guys in question. In the end, Lara finds herself with Peter, one of the recipients of her missives, played by Noah Centineo.

The movie shot both Condor and Centineo to stardom, making them both household names nearly overnight. It was only a matter of time before a sequel was to come.

The caption reads:

It's happening! So excited to announce #ToAllTheBoysSequel is coming soon... let's do this!

The post then tags costar Noah Centineo and author Jenny Han.

The tagging of author Han is a good sign Paramount and Netflix plan to stick with the original material going forward. To All The Boys I've Loved Before is an adaptation of a 2014 Young Adult novel of the same name, the first of a series. Han has written two more since then, with the sequel entitled called P.S. I Still Love You. There's also a third installment as well, Love Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

Fans were concerned about this. The first movie was an adaptation, but going forward there was no assurance the production wouldn't create a new story from whole cloth instead of sticking with the books. If Han is involved, chances are the next movie will be an adaptation of P.S. I Love You. (It's a better title than To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 anyway.)

If the series sticks to the novels, the next installment will find Lara Jean's letters still causing havoc, when long-time childhood friend John Ambrose McClaren receives one and comes back into town to confront her about it. Things are a little complicated here, since McClaren isn't just a long-time friend of Lara's but also good friends with Peter, creating an instant love triangle for our characters to navigate.

As for when the film will arrive, Condor's post gives nothing away. But Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, who oversees Paramount Studios, heavily suggested when he spoke a couple of weeks ago the sequel would aim to arrive on Netflix sometime next year. The Hollywood Reporter announced the studio and Netflix recently worked out a multi-picture deal over the next few years, so fans can expect there will be more romantic comedies to come as well.