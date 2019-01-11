Look, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that To All The Boys I've Loved Before co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have some serious chemistry. The two play characters Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky in TATBILB, and they could truly fool you into thinking that their real-life counterparts might be interested in each other as well. But sadly, there's a reason why Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will never date, and it honestly might ruin you as much as it has ruined me.

Apparently, these two made a pact that they would never date, and I'm officially screaming. During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Condor spoke with Jimmy Fallon about her handsome co-star, and she revealed that there was a spark the first time they hung out. Classic Lara and Peter, if you ask me.

Jimmy Fallon said what everyone was thinking — that she and Centineo had some amazing chemistry, but asked her about setting "early boundaries."

"We had just got back from a hot yoga class, and we went to his apartment and we ordered pizza, and it's kind of like, oh — hot yoga, pizza... and it was right before we shot the movie," Condor said.

"So just getting to know each other," Fallon added, and Condor agreed.

"Did you feel something?" Fallon asked, to which Condor replied, "I felt something."

HOLD THE PHONE. STOP THE PRESS. BACK UP THE GRAVY TRUCK.

Lana Condor openly admitted that she felt something between her and Noah Centineo, and now I'm very intrigued. But sadly, what she says next will gut you and make you feel as though fate does not exist and love is essentially a lie.

"I looked at him and I was like, 'Noah, it's not gonna happen between us.'"

WHY, LANA? WHY???

"Because I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best friend professionals," she continued. "And so I was just like, 'It's not gonna happen,' and he's like, 'Yeah, it's not gonna happen.'"

Fine. FINE. (Not fine.)

Also, it's worth noting that Condor having a longterm boyfriend, Anthony de la Torre, already probably played a key role in that decision as well. (Just guessing...)

"We kind of did what we did in To All The Boys, the movie," she laughed. "We made a contract and set boundaries. I'm so happy that we did that, because the movie turned out great, and now we're doing a sequel."

You know what? Here's what I think about your STUPID contract, Lana:

Hate it. Hate everything about it.

If there's one piece of information that gives even just a slight bit of hope, it's the fact that she confirms that she and Centineo still have that "spark," and then Jimmy Fallon mentions that if they shoot all the way to the adaptation of the third book, perhaps they'll then fall in love once the filming is finished. See? Even Jimmy Fallon is trying to get these two to become an item!

You can watch the (frustrating) interview in its entirety below:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Sigh. All of humanity can keep dreaming, I guess — especially because, like I said before, Lana Condor has been dating her longtime boyfriend, actor Anthony De La Torre, for the last three years, and they seem pretty happy together.

Back in August 2018, Condor spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her and Centineo's characters and, no matter what, I can't help but hope that a part of what she's saying somehow applies to the pair IRL.

"You hope that people will fall in love with your characters and I think they have," Condor told ET. "It’s been great because I know both Noah and I feel the same way... In the fact that I’m so happy that Noah is on this journey with me and it’s Noah who I have as my partner through all of this because our chemistry is genuine."

You know what? She's confirming that the pair feel something while they're together, so I'll take what I can get. (Hopeless romantic) beggars can't be choosers, right?