Here's How You Should Spend Christmas Morning, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Christmas morning is such a magical and nostalgic time. It's easy to feel like a child again amidst all the gifting and generosity and warmth and festivity that the holiday season brings. While everyone has their own traditions, you might be interested in knowing how you should spend Christmas morning, according to your zodiac sign, to mix things up this year.

Each sign within astrology has different characteristics and personality traits that make them so uniquely awesome. And since Christmas morning usually centers around things like opening presents, making a huge breakfast spread, putting on Christmas music, and so much more, naturally, each sign will have a designated activity that they're just dying to do on the morning of this heartwarming holiday.

For instance, you better believe Pisces will be distributing all the presents from under the tree, and Leo? Yeah, they're going to insist that everyone stays in their matching Christmas PJs long enough to snap a picture (whether you like it or not).

Each sign is lovingly endearing in their own way, and no matter what you and your loved ones choose to do on Christmas morning, the diversity that astrological traits bring will surely make the holiday one for the books.

Aquarius Will Make A List (And Check It Twice) Giphy Unique and inventive Aquarius has already made a list of things she loves about each person in the room and will read it off the morning of Christmas. Bet you'd never thought of that Xmas morning activity. Don't worry, fam. Aquarius is coming in clutch.

Pisces Will Be Giving Out *All* The Presents Giphy Compassionate, comforting, kind Pisces wants to give out all the presents underneath the tree, because that's just how she rolls. She can't get enough of seeing the light in everyone's eyes when their names are called, and TBH, Pisces, you're one of a kind.

Aries Will Def Wake Everyone Up Bright And Early Giphy Dynamic and confident Aries isn't shy in any sense, and that means she'll be letting herself into your room and shaking your shoulders on Christmas morning because WHY THE HECK AREN'T YOU AWAKE WHEN SANTA ALREADY CAME THROUGH?

Taurus Will Brew Coffee And Hot Cocoa For All Giphy Ah, Taurus. You're loving and luxurious and would never let Christmas morning go by without brewing a copious amount of coffee and cocoa for everyone to enjoy. This is exactly why we love you.

The Christmas Music Is Courtesy Of Geminis Giphy All I want for Christmas is a Gemini who will man the aux cord and bump all the fire holiday tunes. I mean, don't you?

Cancer Will Cook Up An Incredible Brunch Spread Giphy Cancer — aka the "mom" of any situation they're in — will be busy at work whipping up the most decadent and glorious brunch spread for everyone to enjoy. Every gathering needs a Cancer, you guys. Don't fight me on this.

Leo Will Insist Everyone Wears Matching Christmas PJs Giphy Leos are super creative, but they can also be just a little bossy sometimes. They're definitely not afraid to demand that everyone in the group wear matching PJs, because what would Christmas morning be without such memorable, cringeworthy snapshots?

Virgo Thinks That Watching A Christmas Movie Is A Must Giphy Virgos make sure to cue up Elf or The Santa Claus or The Polar Express (or a marathon of all of the above) on the TV so that, immediately after the present-opening time of the morning has passed, everyone can enjoy a nice, Christmas movie cuddle sesh. Bless.

Libra's Down For Whatever, As Long As Everyone's Together Giphy Laid-back Libra goes with the flow and just wants everyone to be joyous and content. Christmas morning is about no plans and total relaxation, in their book.

Scorpio Pretends To Hate Festivity, But Is Actually The Most Thoughtful Giphy Scorpio's all like, "the holidays are overrated," but then they turn around and give you the most thoughtful present anyone has ever given you. We see you, Scorp.

Sagittarius Still Leaves Milk And Cookies Out For Santa Giphy Optimistic and joyful Sag will never stop putting out milk and cookies for Santa. After all, do you ever really get too old for that tradition? No. You don't.