In an effort to reduce your texting anxiety, it can be helpful to understand why you feel have those feelings in the first place. Laurie Davis Edwards, love coach and founder of The Worthy One, suggests asking yourself what, specifically, you're afraid of. Once you've answered that, she recommends figuring out what part of you that fear stems from. "When fear happens, it's so often that we are focused on the negative impact an action may have," she says. "But usually there are many more [positives] — for example, that it will create a deeper connection between the two of you, that you may make plans, that you'll learn something new about your date."

The root of your texting anxiety could be something engrained in you that you don't even know is there. It could be a fear of commitment, abandonment, trust, or even unworthiness, Edwards says. It could even be a fear of judgment, Dorell adds. "What will they think of me because I typed this? Will they read more into it than I meant? Will I come off as too needy or too aloof?" she says you may think. "Texting as a medium can be difficult because how it is received is 1) out of your control, and 2) has no tone or inflection, like a phone call would, to let you know if you are understood. Everything can get amplified in our own head and interpreted."

Above all else, Edwards says, "remaining focused on the possibility [of what good could come from your texts], rather than the fear-driven worries, will support you in following your heart." And on another positive note, this fear of texting probably won't last long, Preece says. "You'll soon get a good feeling about what sort of texts they like, which get them interested and which turn them on." So, hold on. There's light at the end of the texting-anxiety tunnel.