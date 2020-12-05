Get ready to snuggle up on the couch with a plate of latkes and have quite possibly the most memorable Hanukkah yet. Start by gathering your menorah and setting up a Zoom meeting with your family and friends. Then, read up on how to have a cozy Hanukkah right in the comfort and safety of your own home.

This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you may be celebrating the holiday from your college house, apartment in the city, or childhood home. As of Dec. 4, 2020, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that staying home for the holidays, and celebrating with only the people you have been quarantining with, is the safest option.

But no matter where you are, you can still recreate these cozy Hanukkah ideas and even enjoy them with the people you love. For some, it'll be necessary to have a good WiFi connection. Others will require a candle that smells like the applesauce you love to dip your latkes in, or gift wrapping supplies that you can creatively use to wrap the items you purchased for each of the eight nights.

Approach each idea with an open mind and holiday spirit, and you'll be having a fabulous time in no time. You may even decide to turn some of these sweet ideas into new traditions — they're that cozy and enjoyable. Here's how to have a cozy Hanukkah that's also a whole latke fun.

1. Make Latkes With Your Family Over Zoom Ekaterina Markelova / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images If making latkes is one of your family's longtime traditions, you should absolutely keep it going. Instead of gathering in person, simply have everyone log onto a Zoom meeting and go through the steps together. Have your pro latke maker explain how to carry out the steps in your individual kitchens. Then, enjoy all the latkes while you catch up, listen to music, or prepare for a candle lighting.

2. Wear Hanukkah Pajamas While Playing Board Games With Your Housemates Pull out the board and card games you own for a night of good vibes and fun during Hanukkah with your housemates. Wear a flannel pajama set ($20, Target) while you roll the dice or pass "Go" to make this activity particularly cozy. Be sure to snap some cute pics before the competition gets fierce.

3. Decorate A Hanukkah Gingerbread House Around the holidays, making and decorating gingerbread can be a tasty way to spend your time. So, snag a Hanukkah gingerbread house kit ($12, Bed Bath & Beyond), and decorate it with the included candy, chocolate gelt, and dreidels. Cover the roof with blue and white frosting swirls, and be sure to post a picture of your creation on Instagram.

4. Wrap Your Gifts In A New And Creative Way PhotoAttractive/E+/Getty Images Some people really love to go all-out with their holiday gift wrapping. You can try your hand at it during this Hanukkah, and re-use the paper bags you already have lying around your home. Simply watch a YouTube video or IG Reels on how to transform the bag into wrapping paper (Spoiler: It requires cutting off the top and bottom of the bag.) Once you have your gifts wrapped, use ribbon or tiny Hanukkah figurines to top off presents and your cozy night.