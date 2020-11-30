The holidays are here, and that means it’s time to deck the halls (and shop online at all hours of the day). After you've checked off your holiday shopping list and are ready to virtually get together with friends and the fam, Zoom’s virtual background feature will help you make any room look festive and warm without having to struggle with hanging up twinkle lights on your wall. To make all your virtual get-togethers merry and bright, check out these 18 holiday Zoom backgrounds.

You probably had plans to hang with friends and family this holiday, but you may have to do things a bit differently in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. As of Nov. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) holiday celebration guidance recommends virtual celebrations for the holidays as they have the lowest risk, while in-person gatherings with anyone outside your household are listed as moderate- to high-risk activities. Dr. John Swartzberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at Berkeley Public Health, previously told Elite Daily to avoid gatherings over the holidays. "Groups of people coming together inside is a recipe for disaster," he said, adding, "This virus does not respect our holidays.”

But fear not, with backgrounds featuring expertly-decorated living rooms and winter wonderlands, you can celebrate the holidays over Zoom in a flash. You can get most of these backgrounds from royalty-free image services such as Pixabay, Pexels, or Unsplash, as well as home decor blogs such as Havenly's Hideaway blog and West Elm's Front + Main. To use them, download the image to your computer or right-click on the image from its blog site to save. Then, launch Zoom and go to Settings, click Backgrounds & Filters, and select the plus sign (+) on the virtual background tab to upload the image of your choice.

While there are plenty of options out there to bring some cheer to the chat, here are some holiday Zoom backgrounds to get you started.

1. Living Room Holiday Cheer

This holiday Zoom background from Havenly features a sophisticated white mantle decked out in stockings, a cheerful Christmas tree, cozy armchairs, and some sleek pair bookcases. To download it, click on the link above the photo that says, "Download video background."

2. Bokeh Santa Clause

This Zoom background for the holidays features a warm bokeh photography effect, with multi-colored lights and a Santa Claus figurine.

3. Classic Christmas Tree Close-Up

You'll be all set for the holidays with this Christmas tree background featuring beige and gold ornaments.

4. Hanukkah Menorah

This background of a menorah being lit with with candles is a fitting backdrop for any virtual Hanukkah celebrations.

5. Winter Wonderland

This holiday background from Havenly features a cozy living room with views of the snow outside, a bronze Christmas tree, a fireplace, and monochromatic furniture to match.

6. Holiday Dog

This background for Zoom will warm your heart, with a Dachshund all dressed up in a red holiday sweater and posing under the tree.

7. Snowy Cabin

Virtually take the holiday cabin vacay of your dreams with this wanderlust-inducing background of a snow-covered cabin that looks like the perfect winter getaway.

8. Virtual Holiday Happy Hour

Even if you can't get together with your crew IRL, you can bring the bar to the Zoom with this Christmas-y bar cart background from West Elm.

9. Holiday Wreath

This simple holiday background features a shingled wall dressed up with a fresh green wreath full of pine cones, accenting foliage, and a red bow.

10. Colorful Holiday Celebration

This holiday Zoom background from West Elm features colorful garland and photos to bring a touch of holiday spirit and whole lotta joy to your calls.

11. Evening Holiday Walk

You’ll feel like you’re walking down the main street of a small town with this Zoom background from Pixabay. It features a blanket of snow and twinkle lights in the trees.

12. Hot Chocolate & Cookies

Cold weather means it’s time for those tasty warm drinks, and what says the holiday season better than a warm cup of hot chocolate? This holiday background will put you in the mood for a cookie and cocoa break.

13. Christmas Cookies

Roll up to your virtual holiday cookie exchange with this sweet Zoom background that will have your sweet tooth aching.

14. Holiday In The Sun

Dial in from a sunny locale that looks like it'd be the warm weather respite you'd need in the middle of winter. This Havenly Zoom background has a holiday touch, thanks to lights strung up by the pool.

15. Holiday Market

This fun holiday background for your Zoom calls will make you feel like you’re walking through a holiday marketplace filled with festive trinkets and plenty of ornaments.

16. Woodland Walk

This illustrated background for Zoom might remind you of a Christmas tree farm with tracks in the snow, fresh snowfall, and pine trees growing in the distance.

17. Santa Kitten

Combine your love of kittens and the holidays into one festive background for Zoom with this adorable picture of a kitten wearing a Santa hat.

18. Holiday Dinner

This holiday background from West Elm features a dining room full of modern furniture decorated to the nines with greenery — above the table, on the table as the centerpiece, and on the sideboard. There's also a Christmas tree in the corner of the room.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.

Experts cited:

Dr. John Swartzberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., clinical professor emeritus at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health's Division of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology