I'll just say it: I'm taking the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson rumored cheating scandal personally. I feel like when it comes to celebrities, there's a baseline understanding that a lot of things in their lives could be strategic PR moves, but surely not Jordyn Woods! She was Kylie Jenner's ride or die! A real one! A true BFF! My mind just doesn't understand how we got here. Of course, fans have been out supporting Khloé Kardashian, but everyone is also wondering how Jenner's doing after her bestie reportedly pulled this alarming move. According to reports, here's how Kylie Jenner is dealing with losing Jordyn Woods as a friend: pretty OK. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on her status since the scandal but did not hear back by the time of publication.

By now, you've heard that Tristan Thompson, Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and co-parent to their daughter True, reportedly cheated on her again. This time, rather than kissing multiple women in a nightclub, he allegedly kissed Woods after a night of partying together. Elite Daily reached out previously to Woods and Thompson's teams about the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show to tell her side of the story, in which she claimed Thompson followed her as she was leaving the party and kissed her on the lips. The collective pop culture zeitgeist has been ping-ponging its eyes from Khloé, to Jordyn, to Kylie, and back to Khloé. According to reports, within a week Woods had moved out of Jenner's home and their joint makeup collection went on a mega sale. Elite Daily previously reached out to Woods and Jenner's teams regarding reports Woods moved out of Jenner's house, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It was dramatic, to say the least.

Fans were particularly concerned for Jenner after learning how close she and Woods really were thanks to her show The Life Of Kylie. Woods was heavily featured in the makeup mogul's spin-off series where the two were, by every standard, portrayed as inseparable. Luckily, sources recently told E! News that Jenner is keeping things moving.

Since the scandal, Jenner has been photographed out and about with other friends, including her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, her assistant Victoria Villarroel, and her other close friend Heather Sanders. One source explained, "She feels like she has finally got her groove back after all the drama she has endured recently, and is happy to have nights out with her friends." The insider added that Jenner's been "leaning on her team and a few close friends for support now that she doesn't have Jordyn around."

According to the report, Jenner is letting loose for a few reasons. Now that her daughter Stormi is a little bit older, the world's youngest self-made billionaire feels like she has more freedom. "Kylie has loved having the freedom of letting loose and being able to grab a drink with friends," the source said. "She feels like she deserves to have fun right now. Now that Stormi is a little older, she feels like she can take a few nights away and not feel as guilty when she is out."

Well, fans will be relieved to know her split with Woods doesn't have her stuck at home feeling like sh*t.

Yas, girl. You do you.