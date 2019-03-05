Kylie Jenner may be down a best friend thanks to Jordyn Woods’ makeout session with Tristan Thompson, but that doesn’t mean she’s out of friends altogether. In fact, Jenner has another BFF that’s just as close to her as Woods once was. Her name is Heather Sanders and she’s poised to become Jenner’s rock now that Woods is out of the picture. Just who is Heather Sanders? Well, not only is she a longtime friend of Jenner’s, but she’s also a mom and owns a clothing store! So, she and Jenner have a lot in common.

Alright, now that you have a very brief overview of Sanders. Let’s dig a little deeper. Here’s everything you need to know about her friendship with Jenner!

Sanders and Jenner Have Been BFFs For a Long Time

Apparently, their friendship started when Jenner was a teenager. At least according to Cosmopolitan. So, this friendship is likely just as strong and just as long-lasting and Jenner’s friendship with Woods was. Not to mention the fact that both Jenner and Sanders were pregnant at the exact same time, which means that Jenner probably has more in common with Sanders at this point than she does with Woods. In any case, here’s a look at Sanders and Jenner celebrating their pregnancies together:

Sanders posted that photo right after Jenner gave birth to Stormi and she captioned it with some words that show just how powerful their friendship is.

“Congratulations To The sweetest,Loving, Most Caring person on earth! So happy we got to share this experience together! Sleep together,Eat together, Workout etc Love Having you as my pregnant sister for 9 Months!” Sanders wrote.

Needless to say, Jenner and Sanders shared a really unique experience during their pregnancies that Woods probably couldn’t relate to very much. That’s not to say Woods wasn’t there for Jenner during her pregnancy. She definitely was, but it probably wasn’t as personal and relatable an experience for her as it was for Sanders.

Sanders and Jenner Are Both Entrepreneurs

Everyone knows that Jenner is killing it with her cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics. I mean, she’s almost a billionaire and she’s only been in business for a few years. Well, Sanders is also a successful businesswoman and even owns her own clothing store called Sorella Boutique. The boutique has multiple locations, one of which Sanders announced on Instagram in May 2018. Take a look:

Jenner Has Been Leaning On Sanders Amid All The Woods Drama

Just days after news broke that Jenner’s former BFF made out with Tristan Thompson (who happens to be Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend), TMZ reported that Jenner was leaning on Sanders for extra support. That’s not surprising considering the fact that Jenner’s world has been turned upside down now that Woods isn’t in her life anymore.

In a recent report from Us Weekly, a source close to the situation claimed that Jenner doesn’t have many friends. Elite Daily previously reached out to Jenner's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” the source said. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

So, it’s nice to see that she’s leaning on Sanders in the wake of all this other drama.