Believe me when I say I've been trying my hardest to focus on writing about beauty for the past few days, but I can't stop obsessing over the cheating reports involving Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods and Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Elite Daily has reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the cheating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication. While no party or family member has directly confirmed the rumor, many believe hints have been dropped left and right, and it seems like we've just been hit with the most major hint of all. After myriad memes were made joking that this would happen, it seemingly did: Kylie Cosmetics' Jordyn Woods "Jordy" Lip Kit prices were cut, reportedly following all the did-they-cheat drama. Is this a sign? Should I buy the Lip Kit? Are you freaking out? I'm freaking out (and I might buy the Lip Kit).

Elite Daily has reached out to Kylie Cosmetics for comment on the price cut, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Again, nothing has been confirmed, so right now, it's all rumors and suspicion (and some very impressive Instagram detective work).

But let's backtrack. On Feb. 19, 2019, TMZ reported that Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson got a little ~too cozy~ recently at a party held at Thompson's Los Angeles home. Given that Thompson has reportedly cheated on Khloé in the past, that's not even the hard-to-believe part. Jenner and Woods have had an undeniably strong bond since 2012, and it's hard to fathom that Woods could ever possibly betray a member of Jenner's family, which is, in many ways, her own family at this point.

Velvet Lip Kit in "Jordy" $27 $14 Kylie Cosmetics See On Kylie Cosmetics

To be clear, no party has confirmed that this means anything, nor that it has a thing to do with all the cheating rumors. In fact, it's honestly unclear if this Lip Kit was already on sale a few days ago, pre-cheating reports. It's definitely worth noting that the entire Kylie x Jordyn Collection is still available on the site and not discounted in any way.

If there was really bad enough beef for Jenner to make the "Jordy" Lip Kit discounted, don't you think she would've done away with the Jordyn Palette ($45, Kylie Cosmetics), too?

Jordyn Palette $45 Kylie Cosmetics See On Kylie Cosmetics

Ironically, fans were making memes joking about Jenner using her makeup brand to throw shade at Woods regarding the rumors. Did they will this discount into existence?

If the alleged cheating scandal itself hasn't even been confirmed, there's no way we can say for sure if this discount has anything to do with all the drama. The Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account hasn't made any mention of any changes in price, so for all we know, Jordy was always on sale, and we just finally noticed.

Normally, I'm all for some Kardashian happenings, but this time around I really can't keep up, pun absolutely intended. Whether or not the unconfirmed rumors are true, one thing's for sure: Anyone in need of a new raspberry lipstick can buy one now at half price.