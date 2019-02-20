Kylie Jenner's Quotes About Jordyn Woods Make The Tristan Cheating Rumors More Unbelievable

Just in case you've been living under a rock, there is a whole lot of juicy Kardashian related drama going on these days. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, TMZ reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had officially broken up after he reportedly cheated on her again. Like I said, juicy, right? Well, it gets even juicer, because according to TMZ, he reportedly cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner's BFF (and possibly former BFF) Jordyn Woods. And looking back at Kylie Jenner's quotes about Jordyn Woods, one can't help but wonder if the close pair of friends are truly heading towards a falling out despite their sister-like relationship.

Despite the numerous reports that Woods is the woman with whom Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloé with, many can't help but doubt that's it's true. From living with Kylie and helping to raise her daughter Stormi, Woods has been an integral part of Kylie's life and many believe that she would not jeopardize her friendship with her in this way.

But, according to TMZ, Woods was reportedly seen cuddling and making out with Thompson while at a house party. No one from the Kardashian/Jenner clan has either confirmed or denied the reports, but Thompson reportedly tweeted out "FAKE NEWS" before deleting the post, per E! News. Khloé also left shouting emojis under Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the reported cheating scandal, implying that she believes the rumors to be true.

Woods has appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians numerous times and even worked hand in hand with Jenner to craft their own joint makeup palette together. The pair have been friends for years and looking back at what Jenner has said about Woods indicates how strong and important their friendship really is to the makeup mogul — and why this rumored revelation must be devastating for her.

JENNER DESCRIBES WOODS AS A "REAL ONE"

During a Twitter Q&A back in March 2018, one user asked Jenner about Woods' reaction to her pregnancy, to which the reality star shared that Woods' said, “ok well i guess we‘re both having a baby,” before describing her as a "real one" for her over 26 million followers to see.

THEY HAVE A "SPECIAL CONNECTION"

During the season finale of Jenner's solo reality venture Life of Kylie, Jenner told her Mom Kris that she and Woods wanted to "perform a ceremony" together during their trip to Peru. "You know that me and Jordyn have a special connection," she shared. "Since it has been a few years now we thought we should take it to the next level."

Kris was under the impression that her youngest child was coming out to her until Kylie explained that the ceremony was "like a marriage for friends," and the two would be celebrating their friendship.

JENNER REFERS TO WOODS AS "THE OTHER HALF OF ME"

After Woods' father died of cancer at the beginning of 2017, Jenner took to Instagram to comfort her BFF with a post that stated, "My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now." She also shared, "I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me," before finishing, "When you cry I cry."

And while these quotes may not change how Jenner is feeling if the latest round of rumors ends up being true, they do indicate the bond the two have shared over the years and make this whole dramatic situation that much sadder.