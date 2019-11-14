Harry Styles' 2019 'SNL' Promo Is Him Playing In A Pile Of Leaves & It's Epic

It's hard to explain the excitement that comes with finding out your favorite celebrity is going to host Saturday Night Live. The possibilities are endless. Just think about all the character they'll play and the comedians they'll interact with. For Harry Styles, it seems like his chemistry with Keenan Thompson is already shining bright. Harry Styles 2019 SNL promo will have you craving a pumpkin spice latte and calling up your BFF to plan the perfect fall-themed day out. If you're wondering how these two things are connected, I'm here to brighten your day with a happy Harry playing in a pile of leaves.

It's like all of your autumn-in-New-York-City dreams come true. Styles, dressed to the nines (as usual), meets up with his new pal, Thompson, who suggests they do some fall activities. The former One Direction singer did not think twice before he agreed to frolic around in the bright-colored leaves ― which were strategically set up underneath a fake tree on the SNL set.

Leaf it to Styles to go big for his promo for the Nov. 16 episode of SNL in which he's set to not only host, but to also take the stage and perform. His double duty on the sketch comedy show comes at a perfect time, too. Styles recently released a new song, announced his album will drop on Dec. 13, and shared news of his 2020 world tour. It's a sign of the times, Styles might say.

Watch Styles and Thompson bond in the clip below.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

If this video is any indication for what's to come on Nov. 16, fans are in for a lot of fun. Styles shared his excitement for the upcoming SNL gig in an Oct. 26 tweet.

While Styles is no stranger to the SNL stage, this will be his first time hosting the hit show. Fans will recall the singer, along with his former 1D bandmates, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, first performed on SNL in 2012. The group later made two more trips to 30 Rock: one in 2013 and one in 2014. After One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles made his solo debut on SNL the following year, performing "Sign of the Times" and "Ever Since New York" from his self-titled album.

