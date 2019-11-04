Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Album Release Date Has A Taylor Swift Connection

The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived: Harry Styles announced his second album, Fine Line, along with its release date. Once you know when it drops, you'll be scratching your head wondering what it all means, because Harry Styles' Fine Line album release date has a weird Taylor Swift connection.

It's hard to believe, but Styles' new era all started with one word: "Do." On Saturday, Oct. 5, Styles tweeted the phrase and it basically broke the internet. Fans believed the tweet was a hint at Styles' next album, and, sure enough, it was. In the days following Styles' cryptic tweet, posters appeared around the world with the question, "Do you know who you are?" written on them. Fans were convinced they had something to do with Styles, since the posters were signed "TPWK," aka, "Treat People With Kindness" — a phrase that appears on Styles' merchandise.

A week after Styles' tweet, he released his comeback single, "Lights Up," which included the lyric, "Do you know who you are?" With a new single under his belt, fans knew #HS2 was definitely on the way, but they didn't know exactly when. Now, fans have their answer. Styles is dropping his second album, Fine Line, on Dec. 13, according to a tweet from the smooth crooner himself.

If Dec. 13 rings a bell, it's because that day also happens to be Taylor Swift's birthday. You know, Styles' ex? The stars had a whirlwind romance, which reportedly went on from October 2012 to January 2013. Shortly after their breakup, Swift dropped her fifth studio album 1989, and fans believed Styles was the muse behind songs like "Style."

In the lyrics, Swift described her ex-lover as having "tattoos" and a "James Dean daydream look," which fans thought matched Styles' physical description.

In turn, fans also thought Styles' "Ever Since New York," a track from his self-titled debut album, could be about Swift, since Styles and Swift were seen on public dates in NYC in December 2012.

Although the Dec. 13 album release date could just be a coincidence, fans think it's interesting that Styles is releasing Fine Line that day in particular. This year, Swift's birthday is going to be a big one, as the star will turn 30 years old.

When Dec. 13 comes around, there's no denying Twitter is going to be full of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift content. Although, unlike December 2012, fans will be talking about the stars separately. Swift's fans will be celebrating her birthday, while Styles' fans will be celebrating his album release. Dec. 13 can't come fast enough for these two fandoms.