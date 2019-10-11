Guys, I seriously can't stop smiling right now. My favorite human being in the entire world — Harry Styles — just dropped a new song and I think I've fallen in love with him all over again. Y'all really don't know how excited I am. The last time this guy released new music was in 2017, which was two years ago! Since then, I kept on hoping something involving Styles was coming soon because anytime he was in the news, it was always a tease for something that didn't come true. Was Styles going to star in the The Little Mermaid movie? Nope. Was Styles going to play Elvis Presley in a biopic? Nope. Is Styles actually dropping new music? Yes! Styles just released his new song, "Lights Up," and it's a hit! You need to read Harry Styles' "Lights Up" lyrics because they are all about being free and true to yourself, which I am totally all about!

Honestly, fans saw new music coming from a mile away, because Styles was acting really suspicious lately. On Saturday, Oct. 5, Styles tweeted for the first time in a month. His tweet was super cryptic. I actually thought maybe it was an accidental tweet at first because he literally just tweeted the word, "Do." Considering he hasn't deleted the tweet, I'm guessing Styles actually tweeted "Do" on purpose.

Fans didn't let Styles' tweet slide. Oh, no. They immediately began speculating Styles' tweet was a hint at new music coming their way.

Did all the One Direction members plan on releasing music at the same time? Seriously. In the past few weeks, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan have all dropped new music.

Now it's Harry Styles' turn to shine, and he sure is shining, because with lyrics like, "Shine, step into the light / Shine, so bright sometimes / Shine, I'm not ever going back," shining is exactly what his song "Lights Up" is all about. Check out all of the song's lyrics below!

VERSE 1

What do you mean?

I'm sorry by the way

Never coming back down

Can't you see?

I could, but wouldn't stay

Wouldn't put it like that

What do you mean?

I'm sorry by the way

I'm never coming around

It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same

La-da-da-da-da

CHORUS

All the lights couldn't put out the dark

Runnin' through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?

BRIDGE

Shine, step into the light

Shine, so bright sometimes

Shine, I'm not ever going back

Shine, step into the light

Shine, so bright sometimes

Shine, I'm not ever going back

Shine, step into the light

Shine, so bright sometimes

Shine, I'm not ever (Oh)

VERSE 2

What do you mean?

I'm sorry by the way

Never going back now

It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same

La-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

La-da-da-da-da (Oh)

CHORUS

All the lights couldn't put out the dark

Runnin' through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?

I know who I am, Harry. I'm your number one fan! OK, now check out the "Lights Up" music video below.