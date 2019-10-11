Harry Styles' "Lights Up" Lyrics Are All About Being Free
Guys, I seriously can't stop smiling right now. My favorite human being in the entire world — Harry Styles — just dropped a new song and I think I've fallen in love with him all over again. Y'all really don't know how excited I am. The last time this guy released new music was in 2017, which was two years ago! Since then, I kept on hoping something involving Styles was coming soon because anytime he was in the news, it was always a tease for something that didn't come true. Was Styles going to star in the The Little Mermaid movie? Nope. Was Styles going to play Elvis Presley in a biopic? Nope. Is Styles actually dropping new music? Yes! Styles just released his new song, "Lights Up," and it's a hit! You need to read Harry Styles' "Lights Up" lyrics because they are all about being free and true to yourself, which I am totally all about!
Honestly, fans saw new music coming from a mile away, because Styles was acting really suspicious lately. On Saturday, Oct. 5, Styles tweeted for the first time in a month. His tweet was super cryptic. I actually thought maybe it was an accidental tweet at first because he literally just tweeted the word, "Do." Considering he hasn't deleted the tweet, I'm guessing Styles actually tweeted "Do" on purpose.
Fans didn't let Styles' tweet slide. Oh, no. They immediately began speculating Styles' tweet was a hint at new music coming their way.
Did all the One Direction members plan on releasing music at the same time? Seriously. In the past few weeks, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan have all dropped new music.
Now it's Harry Styles' turn to shine, and he sure is shining, because with lyrics like, "Shine, step into the light / Shine, so bright sometimes / Shine, I'm not ever going back," shining is exactly what his song "Lights Up" is all about. Check out all of the song's lyrics below!
VERSE 1
What do you mean?
I'm sorry by the way
Never coming back down
Can't you see?
I could, but wouldn't stay
Wouldn't put it like that
What do you mean?
I'm sorry by the way
I'm never coming around
It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same
La-da-da-da-da
CHORUS
All the lights couldn't put out the dark
Runnin' through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?
BRIDGE
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I'm not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I'm not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I'm not ever (Oh)
VERSE 2
What do you mean?
I'm sorry by the way
Never going back now
It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same
La-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
CHORUS
All the lights couldn't put out the dark
Runnin' through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?
I know who I am, Harry. I'm your number one fan! OK, now check out the "Lights Up" music video below.