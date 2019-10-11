This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. Harry Styles has dropped his first single since releasing his solo album in 2017 and I'm not OK. First of all, can we just talk about how long I've been waiting for this? It's been two years since we've seen new music from Styles, and while "Sign Of The Times" never gets old, it's been a long time coming. Don't worry though my fellow Directioners because the day has come. Harry Styles' "Lights Up" music video is absolute perfection.

I probably could have predicted that Styles' new music video would be flawless because c'mon, look at the man who made it. But he really blew it out of the water this time. In Styles' new video clip, he's super shirtless, showing off his collection of chest tattoos as he's surrounded by a large, sweaty group of admirers. While it's far from what I expected, I am so very here for it.

We did have an inkling that new music would be coming from the hit-maker after he shared a slew of clues with fans over the past several months. For starters, he shared a seriously cryptic tweet that left fans scratching their heads when he wrote the word "do" and nothing else on his timeline on October 5. If there's anything that' I've learned about cryptic artist tweets, it means they have new music coming.

Then, there was the Rolling Stone interview where he spilled all the tea. The singer confirmed that he was putting the finishing touches on his new album and promised that it would hold some of the "most soulful" songs he's written to date. So, so. here for the soul.

And "Lights Up" definitely delivers. Check out the song and the music video below:

HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube

As you can see just from the video's thumbnail, Styles is in the middle of a packed crowd of sweaty people who are reaching out to touch him, and he's enjoying it. (How is he so chill? I'm pretty sure I'd be having a claustrophobic panic attack in that situation, but this is Harry Styles we're talking about, I guess.) Later, styles sings in front of a large body of water in a sparkly suit. In another shot, he's riding on the back of a motorcycle (shirt unbuttoned so we can see his tats again, thank God) as he waves his arms in the air, free as a bird.

There doesn't seem to be an explanation for anything that goes down in the video, but the song's lyrics are all about being free. And if you take anything from the "Lights Up" video, it's certainly that Harry Styles is doing' his thang with not a care in the world for what anyone thinks. And I am so here for it.

As if the new "Lights Up" video isn't exciting enough, Styles dished to Rolling Stone that his new bops are all about "having sex and feeling sad.” Yep, this song and video tracks with that and we need the full album stat.

For now, I'm just grateful for this beautiful masterpiece we've been blessed with. Any day that includes new music from Styles is a good day in my book.