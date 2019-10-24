Harry Styles Is Hosting & Performing On 'SNL' Season 45 & I Am Unwell

Harry Styles may not tweet a lot, but when he does, it's always something extremely important. While his "Do" tweet on Oct. 5 may have seemed like nothing, it launched Styles' new musical era. Turns out, "Do" was a tease at Styles' new single "Lights Up," which included the lyrics, "Do you know who you are?" Then, on Oct. 22, Styles may or may not have revealed a new song called "Watermelon Sugar" (apparently it could be the next "Kiwi"). Now, Styles has come back on Twitter to announce that he's not only performing on Saturday Night Live, but that he's also hosting his episode, too. Did you hear that? Harry Styles is hosting and performing on SNL and the internet can't deal right now.

Styles made the huge announcement on Oct. 24. He tweeted, "SNL - DOUBLE DUTY - NOV. 16," along with a picture of Saturday Night Live's iconic cork board which the show uses to announce upcoming hosts and guests. Except, instead of just hosting or performing on the show, the board lists Styles as both the host and the performer for its Nov. 16 episode.

You can check out Styles' post below.

Being the Harry Styles stan that I am, I totally fangirled and so did the rest of the Twitterverse, which is totally understandable since it will be the first time Styles is pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Styles' SNL announcement:

Styles is no stranger to the Saturday Night Live stage, however. During his time with One Direction, Styles performed on the show three times. Styles made his SNL debut with One Direction in 2012 and then he performed with the group again in 2013 and 2014. Styles then made his solo debut on SNL in 2017, where he performed "Sign of the Times" and "Ever Since New York" off his self-titled debut solo album.

You can check out a promo for Styles' 2017 SNL appearance below.

As for what songs Styles will be performing on SNL, I think it's safe to say his new single, "Lights Up," will be one of them (though the singer hasn't confirmed it just yet). Styles released "Lights Up" Friday, Oct. 11, along with a trippy music video, which you can watch below.

Styles' second album has been a long-time coming, since the last time fans got new music was in 2017 when he released Harry Styles. The "Lights Up" singer hasn't revealed when his next album will drop or what songs will be on it, but fans think he may have teased one song.

On Oct. 22, Styles tweeted, "Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run."

FYI, "Kiwi" was a single off Harry Styles and it was an absolute banger. If "Watermelon Sugar" is anything like "Kiwi," fans can expect Styles' new song to be one hell of a rock tune.

Fans should definitely keep an eye on Styles' Twitter account in the coming weeks for any new info because as his latest tweets show, Styles has been making announcement after announcement, which can only mean one thing: #HS2 is coming, y'all!