Well it's official. On March 15 Page Six reported that Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are divorcing. The couple was married for 13 years and have five children together.

According to Page Six, Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband Donald Trump Jr. on March 15. She reportedly filed for uncontested proceeding, meaning she's not expecting a legal custody battle for her and Donald Trump Jr's five children.

Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for a comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication.

This isn't necessarily as surprising as some may think. On March 14 Page Six reported that the couple has been struggling with marital issues for a while. Sources told the publication that the two were "headed for divorce."

Sources told Page Six that problems including Donald Trump Jr's heavy traveling schedule and all the controversial media attention towards the Trump family has been contributing factors to the couple's marital issues.

However, sources reportedly said that the couple did try to stay together while Donald Trump Sr. remained in the White House.

"The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues," the sources reportedly said. "He’s never there."

Well, looks like those rumors proved to be true. I may not be a fan of the Trump family, but it's never good news to hear when a marriage doesn't work out.

Following the announcement, many took to Twitter to share their take on the news.

Vanessa Trump, formerly known as Haydon, first met Donald Trump Jr. during a fashion show in 2003. The two were introduced by Donald Trump Sr, even though they didn't really hit it off at first impression. However, six weeks later during a birthday dinner in New York, Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. met again and officially hit it off.

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. married on Nov. 12, 2005 at the Mar-a-Lago, a club in Florida owned by the Trump family.

So let's get to know the woman who will be parting ways with the Trump family name. In case you didn't know, Vanessa Trump pursued a career in modeling and even landed a deal with prestigious agency Wilhelmina Models. According to The New York Times, Vanessa was a top tennis star while attending Dwight School in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood. In addition, the former model had her own handbag line, La Poshett, from 2010 to 2013.

With such an impressive resume, I don't think that Vanessa is going to be losing too much in the divorce.

According to sources, Vanessa is one of the more reserved members of the Trump family, and doesn't enjoy being in the spotlight. It's no secret that the Trump name has been littered throughout the media since Donald Trump's controversial presidential campaign in 2015. So, it's not exactly surprising that Vanessa Trump might want to distance herself from the Trump family name.

“Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage," the sources reportedly said. "She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder.”

This "white powder" sources mention refers to a Feb. 12 incident where Vanessa Trump was taken to the hospital after receiving a threatening letter with an unknown white powder on it. Talk about an unfair and scary situation.

For someone who doesn't enjoy the spotlight, it's going to be a difficult time for Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. as they go through this divorce. Here's to hoping things will look up for the couple in the future.

More to come.