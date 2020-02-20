Some people prefer chocolates, but Demi Lovato spent her Valentine’s Day indulging fans with tons of photos of her trendy new haircut. Pictured with friends for what looked to be a lit Galentine’s Day, Lovato showed off a new asymmetric lob haircut. With one half of the cut reaching her chest and the other half coming in at a close crop on her shoulder, the dramatic new ‘do will absolutely catch your eye. On Friday, Feb. 14, Lovato posted several pictures to her Instagram Story showing off her much-shorter look. In the first Story, the singer revealed the sleek new lob as she blew a kiss to the camera.

It’s not the most daring look fans have ever seen from the star in recent memory, but her new lob does mark a drastic departure from the familiar waist-length, big waves Lovato wore to her two biggest events so far in 2020, which included debuting her emotional single, “Anyone,” at the Grammys and singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Even though it’s all new, the singer is no stranger to the short-hair lifestyle. For pretty much all of 2019, Lovato rocked an even shorter, symmetrical bob, and she’s played with a plethora of styles and colors over the years.

From the Mitchie Camp Rock look, which featured light brown hair and bangs, to black, long, and curly, to her current lob, Lovato refuses to be tied down to one singular ‘do. In 2014, she even shaved half of her head. Trendy cuts aside, Lovato’s no stranger to color, either. In September 2019, Lovato dyed the tips of her bob neon green, and in 2014, she went full-on mermaid with light blue and purple hair. Her other colors include blonde, purple, pink, blue, and plenty of shades ranges in between.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato on Instagram

With her new, shorter hair, Lovato joins an ever-growing list of celebs who have tried out the bob and lob in 2020. Camilla Cabello, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez have all flaunted short hair this year. Whether with scissors or wigs, bobs and lobs have already made plenty of headlines in 2020, and judging by all the celebs showing off their new looks, you can bet this trend will stick around