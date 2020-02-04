Some things are simply true: Taylor Swift is blonde; Ariana Grande rocks a high ponytail; and Camila Cabello has long, tousled dark hair. Well, not anymore. In an Instagram pic posted early on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Cabello debuted a chin-length bob. She looks practically unrecognizable with the retro cut that juuuust hits her jawline, and I'm so here for it.

Wearing a pearl-bejeweled hair clip, eyeliner wings so sharp you could cut your finger on them, and a leopard print top, Cabello stunned in her hair reveal. Under the photo, the singer included an emotional caption. "Usually when I take these breaks from social media, it's cause I need some space or time away from it ... okay I need to give myself a little room to slow down," she wrote, "But I miss and love you guys!!!! I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH. here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon."

Cabello has had her iconic waist-grazing hair since her days in Fifth Harmony, and I'm not positive this short hair is here to stay. Chopping off all your hair is the quintessential way to say, "I am taking control of my life." With everything the singer has been up to, it would not be surprising if she felt a little weighed down by all her locks. But, this hair cut may not be permanent, because it isn't the first time Cabello has shown off a drastic 'do in the name of a music video. In July 2019, the singer showed off a blonde lob for a music video, and, just like that hairdo, there's a chance this new bob is just a wig. Either way, it's a great look for Cabello — very Jackie O.

The singer is currently in London working on the remake of Cinderella. Cabello will not only star in the film, but she'll take on an essential role in the making of the soundtrack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, Cabello is keeping fans in the dark for what exact project this look could be for. Permanently or not, Cabello definitely rocks a bob.