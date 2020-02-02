One of the best parts of watching the Super Bowl is to hear the National Anthem. Much to our excitement, Demi Lovato announced she'd be singing the nation's patriotic tune back on Thursday, Jan. 16. It's finally here, and this video of Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl is way too good.

The final half hour of the pregame show brought us Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem, and it's everything you could have ever wanted. Lovato is no stranger to singing the tune, as she's previously belted out the song for the MLB World Series and, more recently, for 2018's Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match. However, this is her second comeback following her emotional performance at the Grammys, as Lovato took time away from the spotlight for recovery due to her overdose in July 2018.

You can see her belting it out for the fans below:

Yolanda Adams sang "America the Beautiful" and practically made everyone cry to start with. Then Lovato took the stage in an all-white suit, absolutely glowing. Her voice radiated throughout the stadium, starting out soft and thoughtful, and then breaking into a belt. Everyone in the stadium had a look of admiration on their faces. When Lovato finally hit one of the last lyrics, "For the land of the free," her vocal prowess was so impressive that everyone stopped to cheer before she concluded the song with, "and the home of the brave."

Lovato's performance at the Super Bowl comes after her tear-jerking performance at the Grammys. Singing a new song, "Anyone," that she wrote just days before her 2018 hospitalization, Lovato's comeback couldn't have been any stronger. The lyrics for "Anyone" are a powerful reminder to reach out when you need help, even if you feel like no one is listening.

While her "Anyone" performance at the Grammys was absolutely breathtaking, her Super Bowl appearance just solidifies how much of a real queen Lovato is. Performers who sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in previous years include Pink, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, and Carrie Underwood. Could the halftime show be in her future as well? Based on her tweet on Sunday night, it looks like she's hopeful:

The Super Bowl pregame began at 2 p.m. ET, featuring the likes of Pitbull, Dan + Shay, and DJ Khaled performing prior to Lovato taking the spotlight. As always, fans got a low-down of commentary to prep for the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are facing off in the Super Bowl, which started at 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you haven't tuned in yet, you'll be able to catch the game — and all of those amazing commercials — on your local Fox station.