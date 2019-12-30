In my opinion, end of year sales are severely underrated. Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are great for getting your holiday shopping done for other people, but post-holiday sales are perfectly timed so you can shop for numero uno: yourself. Need to stock up on makeup before 2020? ColourPop's End Of Year 2019 Sale has got you covered.

Before you ring in the new year, plan on taking advantage of 25% off ColourPop's entire site during the sale. There's no code necessary; the discounted prices are already listed for each product. The sale began on Thursday, Dec. 26, and while the end date has not yet been confirmed, I'm sure it will be over not long after the ball drops on New Year's Eve, so I'd act fast. Plus, I need not remind you that ColourPop is already super affordable and drops tons of new cult-fave products throughout the year. Remember the Disney Designer, Whatever, Big Ol' Peach, and Becky G, collections the brand dropped in 2019? YUP, those are all in stock and even cheaper right now thanks to the sale. And when I say cheap, I'm talking eyeshadow palettes for $9 and lipsticks for $5. That cheap.

I know you're probably busy planning your New Year's Eve outfit and 2020 resolutions, so I've rounded up the best products ColourPop's End Of Year Sale has to offer. Take a peek and thank me later.

For just over $100, you can cop the best-selling Disney Designer collection. The entire collection features 18 pieces and is inspired by six of Disney's famous princesses. When you purchase the kit, expect six eyeshadow singles, two highlighters, an eyeshadow palette, six lipstick bullets, and three lip glosses — all fit for a princess.

Are you planning a glow up in 2020? Start with Big Glow Energy. The three-piece set is by ColourPop's sister brand SOL Body, and is made up of the Warm Gold Shimmering Dry Oil, Warm Gold Face & Body Highlighter, and Rosé Glow Oil. Lather your body in either oil and top up with the highlighter for a radiant complexion all year long.

The 1990s may have started 30 years ago (wild, right?), but the decade is continuing to inspire myriad fashion and beauty trends. ColourPop's Whatever Collection is inspired by trendy color schemes from the era, and all of the shades are named after popular '90s phrases. There are hues like "TTYN," a rose gold shimmer; "Copy Cat," a beige nude matte; and "Duh," a gold metallic glitter.

If one of your resolutions is to up your skincare game, then now is the perfect time to shop for products, as ColourPop's other sister brand, Fourth Ray, is included in the sale. Fourth Ray's Turmeric Face Milk is packed with turmeric oil and almond milk and promises to brighten complexions for a healthy glow.

In 2020, you can be the boss of your brows for less than $10 with ColourPop's two-piece brow set. The kit contains the Brow Boss Pencil and Gel for brows that stay full and defined all day long.

The Baby Got Peach palette will have you looking and feeling peachy keen in 2020. The nine-pan palette features peachy shades like "Get Even," a gold glitter; "Okurr," an orangey matte; and "Glaze It," a pinkish shimmer.

Tons of ColourPop's OG liquid lipsticks are on sale for just $5 right now. "Sunny Side" is a pale, pinkish nude that dries to a super matte finish. It's transfer-proof, has an intense color payoff, and will brighten up any look.

Whether you loved, hated, or felt indifferent about 2019, one thing is for sure: You deserve to treat yourself to discounted makeup since you made it through another year. So, be sure to hit up ColourPop's end of year sale before 2020 begins.