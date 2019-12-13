Of her four collaborations with ColourPop, Becky G's latest one, will make '90s babies feel the most nostalgic for their childhood. From the Rollerball Lip Gloss to the airbrushed packaging, the eight-piece ColourPop x Becky G Hola Chola collection is peppered with inspiration from the late '90s and early aughts. For those who can't get enough evocative reminders of the decade, the entire collection is available exclusively on ColourPop's site and includes details that'll transport you back to a time of Furbies, Limited Too, and the battle of Backstreet Boys versus NSYNC.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the singer took to Instagram to reveal the Hola Chola collection would launch at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 12. "This collection is extra special to me and I can't wait to share with you guys why...stay tuned!" Becky G said in her caption.

One look at what's in the collection shows just how many influences were infused into the design. Each product combines Becky's Mexican-American heritage, nostalgic '90s makeup, and fun, wearable shades all in one. See for yourself.

The Hola Chola palette features 12 eyeshadows all in velvety finishes. There are hues like "Sad Girl," a blackened brown; "Ruca," a cocoa brown; and "Lil Smokey," a true black. As good as the shades are, the packaging is what really makes the palette. The front boasts the name of the collection in a cursive, airbrushed graphic that'll remind you of the airbrushed trucker hat trend from the early '00s.

In the comments of Becky's Instagram post, an overwhelming amount of fans noted that the Roller Gloss is their favorite type of lip gloss. While this type of lip gloss applicator isn't as popular now as it once was, it's known (and loved) for being non-sticky, easy to apply, and extra glossy. Becky's new gloss, specifically, comes in "Very Cherry," a sheer cherry red.

The new collection features two matte bronzers available in "LA," a deep red bronze, and "310," a rich golden bronze. Both bronzers are soft, super blendable, and add warmth and dimension to any look.

The Brush Tip Eyeliner comes in "Lola," a true black. The flexible tip delivers an intense defining line with one swipe, while the long-wearing formula doesn't smudge or transfer, so you, too, can rock Becky's signature dark, dramatic cat-eye all night long.

The collection also brings three brand-new matte liquid lip shades. There's "Traviesa," a cool-toned plum; "Muñeca," a mid-toned pinky nude; and "Payasa," a deep merlot. Each liquid lippie is sold as a set with a matching lip pencil.

For those obsessed with the entire collection, all eight pieces can be purchased as a bundle for just $90. The collection is going quickly, so go on and click "add to cart" before your fave items sell out.