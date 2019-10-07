To me, fall is the ultimate time to curl up on the couch and watch some classic Disney movies in comfy, cozy bliss. Apparently, it's also the perfect season to get your hands on some Disney-inspired makeup, and if you're wondering where to get ColourPop's new Disney Designer Collection, get excited, because it launches today. The Midnight Masquerade line features princess-approved products inspired by Rapunzel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Megara, Esmerelda, Giselle, and Tiana, so if one of your faves made the cut this time around, be sure to snag her set before it sells out.

ColourPop has dropped a Disney-inspired collection or two in the past, but this time around, they've featured princesses old and new. This collection includes classics like Cinderella, more recent princesses like Tiana, and highly underrated, technically-not-princess female characters like Megara and Esmerelda, who are some of my all-time Disney faves. The limited-edition collection is fronted by the gorgeous Midnight Masquerade Shadow Palette ($22, colourpop.com), with 15 shades from deep indigo "Merryweather" to bright coral "Enchanted." The lineup features an array of matte, metallic, and pressed shimmer finishes, and the inside of the packaging features a gorgeous illustration of all the princesses together. Love, love, love that!

This is truly a palette fit for royalty, don't you think?

Courtesy of ColourPop

In addition to the palette, the collection includes one liquid lipstick and one pressed powder (Either a blush or a highlighter!) per princess, with eight of each in total. The best part? How you shop is totally up to you. You can buy the entire Masquerade Magic Set ($166, colourpop.com), including the eyeshadow palette, all eight lipsticks, and all eight pressed powders, or shop all the products as singles available individually. As a third option, you can shop by princess — every princess's powder and lippie is available in a bundle, complete with beautifully-illustrated packaging.

Let's use Esmerelda's beautiful bundle as an example, shall we?

Courtesy of ColourPop

Like all princess sets, the products come in limited-edition, collectible packaging featuring gorgeous illustrations:

Courtesy of ColourPop

The Topsy Turvy Kit ($18, colourpop.com) includes the Lux Liquid Lip in deep raspberry shade "Phoebus" and the Pressed Powder Blush in pinky coral "Court of Miracles". Personally, I'm all about "Phoebus" as a statement lip for fall.

The products themselves are gorg, but the breathtaking packaging is what really puts this collection over the edge for me. Talk about beautiful! Let's look at one more set, shall we?

For a totally different colorstory, Meg's look is the very definition of bold:

Courtesy of ColourPop

And again, her kit comes complete with all the special packaging:

Courtesy of ColourPop

The Zero to Hero Kit ($18, colourpop.com) includes a Lux Liquid Lip in berry shade "Wonderboy," as well as a Pressed Powder Highlighter in pale purple "Big Tough Girl." The unique shade is described by ColourPop as a pale lavender with pink duochrome, and I can almost guarantee you don't own something similar, so it's a must-buy.

Ready to shop? The entire limited-edition Disney Designer Midnight Masquerade Collection is live now exclusively on the ColourPop website.