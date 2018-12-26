I'm willing to bet your Christmas glam was nothing short of fantastic, but if you're like me, you've probably already moved on to planning your New Year's Eve beauty look. I want to ring in 2019 with a glitzy, glittery moment, and then I want to keep shining and sparkling all throughout the new year. Fortunately, ColourPop's Holiday 2018 Sale allows me to stock up on all the necessary products to do so, and the savings make it far too tempting for a shopaholic like me to resist. What can I say: I love a highlighter, and I love a discounted highlighter even more, you feel me?

ColourPop is known for having high-quality formulas available at super-low prices, so when you factor in a sale on top of the already reasonable price tag, you've really hit the jackpot. The sale began on December 26, just one day after Christmas, and while the brand hasn't clarified when it will end, I'd suggest shopping soon to avoid missing out. ColourPop are the creators of tons of cult favorites, so it's likely that tons of beauty lovers will seize this opportunity to stock up.

Catch me buying all the beautiful things, because I'm starting 2019 off on a glowy, pigmented, high note:

So, what's on sale? Shoppers can enjoy up to 40 percent off sitewide — I'm talking palettes, brushes, lip kits, and bundles galore. They're even offering 30 percent off of all of their unique Liquid Lip formulas: that's the the Ultra Blotted, Ultra Satin, Ultra Matte, and the Ultra Metallic Lipsticks. I've been debating rocking a Posh Spice-esque brownie nude as my everyday, go-to lip color for years, and I think 2019 will finally be my chance to embrace a truly '90s aesthetic. The Ultra Satin Liquid Lipstick in "Point Zero" ($5, originally $7, colourpop.com) is just the lippie for the job.

As for eyeshadows? The iconic Super Shock Shadows ($3, originally $5, colourpop.com) will cost you less than a fiver, which is practically too good to be true. The same I-Can't-Believe-It Mindset is appropriate for the deals on highlighters, too, as the Super Shock Highlighters ($5, originally $8, colourpop.com) are also discounted during the sale.

Some of the brand's best-selling palettes of 2018 will also be included in the sale, and after watching Instagram beauty gurus swatch them for months, I'll finally get to do the same:

I'm hoping to snag Karreuche's She Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($13, originally $16, colourpop.com), which is chock full of rosy, mauve tones and pops of metallics. I've also got my eye on the Makeup Ur Mind Shadow Palette ($10, originally $12, colourpop.com), a vibrant set of six jewel-toned metallic shades that add interest to the lid of any look.

Last but not least, I fully intend to start off 2019 by leaving all my regrets in the past, and that includes my dirty makeup brushes. The Makeup Brush Bundle Set ($63, originally $78, colourpop.com) contains 12 face and eye brushes, all of which I'm in desperate need of. This brush set has 90 reviews on the ColourPop site and a 4.5 star rating overall, so you know they'll get the job done right.

Seriously, this sale has everything I need to stock up on the goods for a glamorous 2019. Plus, ColourPop is offering free shipping in the United States on orders over $30, and worldwide on orders over $50, so you can absolutely justify spending at least that much.