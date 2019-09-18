It's no secret that the beauty world is absolutely loving the 1990s right now. Between the resurfacing of '90s-inspired trends and '90s-themed collections dropping, everything that is (20 something years) old is new again. The latest brand to debut a collection inspired by the decade? ColourPop. The brand known for its affordable yet high quality and super pigmented makeup just debuted a new collection that seems to be inspired by the '90s favorite film Clueless. So if you're wondering where to get the ColourPop Whatever Collection, don't worry, I totally have the answer for you.

The 14 piece collection is available exclusively on ColourPop.com, and get this — every single item is under $20. So not only will this collection help you recreate some of those iconic looks from the decade, but it's being sold at prices that are as affordable as things were in the '90s.

Aside from the price, it's the packaging, name, and color palette used in the collection that leads consumers to believe that it's inspired by the decade. After all, the name of the collection is Whatever, which was made sassy and famous by the character Cher Horowitz in Clueless. (I know you're replaying her infamous "whatever" in your head right now.)

In addition to the name, the packaging is emblazoned with cheetah print, a pattern that was widely used in fashion during the grunge moment of the '90s.

And last but not least, ColourPop's new collection features a range of warm browns, nudes, and burgundies — all of which were included in super popular makeup looks from the decade.

Basically, the new drop screams "I love the '90s" all wrapped up in highly pigmented, affordable makeup products. So if you want to see the key players that the new collection has to offer, then read on.

The 12-pan eyeshadow palette features shades in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes. And in addition to the shades that are totally rad, the names of the shadows are what really makes the palette. There's shades like "Duh," a gold glitter, "Maybe Later," a peachy shimmer, and "Not Ok," an orangey glitter.

As if ColourPop could come out with a '90s-inspired collection without dropping lipsticks in hues that were huge during the decade. One of the most '90s-esque shades is "Me V The World," a high shine, medium-coverage brown terracotta gloss.

ColourPop's Super Shock Blush in "Underclassman" is a blush-meets-bronzer with its peachy terracotta shade. The blush is a bouncy texture that delivers just the right amount of buildable, blendable color.

The Crème Gel Colour in "Joy Ride" is a deep burgundy, long-wearing gel that can be used as a full coverage eyeshadow or a versatile eyeliner.

So if you can't tell, this new collection is like totally all that and a bag of chips. And while it perfectly embodies the trends from the last decade in the 20th century, it also features shades that are perfectly aligned with the upcoming fall season. So hurry over to ColourPop.com to get your '90s fix and your fall makeup fix all in one shot.