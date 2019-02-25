If I'm honest, there are few celebs who change up their look on the reg and manage to really nail it every single time. That said, Ciara is one of the rare few who looks amazing no matter what hairstyle, fashion trend, or beauty look she gives a go. That said, it's no surprise Ciara's new bob haircut is absolutely fantastic, albeit a little unexpected! Lately, the star's been serving up some especially lengthy looks, but according to her Instagram, she's expressed a "desire" for short hair that she just had to satisfy. Oh, yeah, and she got full-on front bangs, too. I know. But of course, she couldn't look better if she tried.

ICYMI, tons of celebs as of late have been trying out 2019's bangs trend, whether that involves making the chop for real or sporting some faux bang clip-ins. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were both spotted sporting wispy bangs earlier this month, and Camila Cabello has spent her entire career so far successfully carrying on Zoey Deschanel's mission of making dark, thick front bangs a 'thing.' Meanwhile, though, Ciara's been investing in some inches, and has sported long hairstyles both straight and curly, but for the most part, consistently bang-free.

Here's a look at one of her long-haired Instagram posts from just one day ago:

Here's another, from Valentine's Day, where her curls are on full display:

She always looks incredible, but these longer strands really suited her. So imagine my surprise when she posted last night with a super-short bob and bangs, and looked equally fantastic? I was shook to my anti-bangs core, that's for sure.

There's no look Ciara can't slay, and that's that on that:

"Short Hair Desires Fulfilled," she captioned the pic, and damn if she didn't fulfill them with style. I'm especially happy to see she opted for piecier bangs instead of a heavy fringe, as wispy bangs are especially on-trend at the moment.

Short-haired Ciara, where have you been all my life?

To be fair, this isn't actually the first time we've seen her with short hair, it's just the most recent in a long list of looks she's served that I can't get enough of.

True stans will remember her lob from way back in 2012, but even that was much lighter and longer than her current chop:

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of the "chop" — are we sure this is a real haircut? Might it not be the work of an expertly snatched wig? I doubt Ciara would sacrifice all the growth her gorgeous natural curls have had just for one cute bob moment. Right?

She posted this runway-ready strut just one day ago:

But based off a post from earlier today, it looks like her long curls are back, and my suspicions are confirmed:

Assuming the validity of these Instagram photos as content posted in real time, it appears we've got a false alarm, people. It was just a wig! A very chic, very short, almost too good to be true wig. Would Ciara ever consider making the cut for real? If she did, I'd be so into it, but she's probably smart to take it for a test-drive before committing to a short look long-term. Regardless, she and her hair look fab at any length.