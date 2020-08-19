Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Relationship Timeline Is Literally "Wild"

There is simply no denying Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship timeline is legendary. Since meeting on the set of his music video "Stereo" 14 years ago, the beloved A-list couple has starred alongside each other in three music videos, welcomed two kids (with a third on the way!), and created one very happy life together. And despite being one of the most recognizable pairs in Hollywood and providing tabloid fodder with every social media post, their relationship is basically drama-free. Sorry, drama lovers, but these two seem rock-solid, and — not to be dramatic myself — but if something ever happens to disrupt their beautiful bond, then I'll give up on love.

Unlike some celeb couples, who keep their love on the down-low, Teigen and Legend (but mostly Teigen, TBH) hold nothing back from fans. The two have publicly spoken about fertility struggles, postpartum depression, breast implants, sex habits, and the messiness of raising two young kids, and IMO, it's refreshing. Perhaps that's why they work so well as a couple — they're perfectly imperfect, and they don't pretend otherwise. People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2019 and the reigning queen of Twitter are couple goals through and through, and their unconventional love story proves it.

They Met In 2006 Courtesy of John Legend on YouTube Teigen and Legend first met on the set of Legend's music video for "Stereo" in 2006. After spending 14 hours together on set, the two of them got In-N-Out burgers, went back to Legend's hotel room, and hooked up. However, the two didn't start dating right away. "I let him be himself for a while," Teigen explained to Cosmopolitan in April 2014, though — according to Legend — they still spent a lot of time talking. "We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is," he told Entertainment Tonight during an August 2016 interview.

They Broke Up (For 30 Minutes) In 2007 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Soon after officially becoming a couple, Teigen joined Legend on tour, and things didn't go exactly as planned. While on tour, Legend got sick, and he broke up with Teigen — or, at least, he tried to. "He was feeling really bummed and stressed out," she told Cosmopolitan in November 2016. "He was like, 'I can't be in a relationship right now.' That lasted for one day. Literally, a day." Legend later told The Guardian in September 2017 they "were dating again less than half an hour later."

They Got Engaged In December 2011 Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images More than five years after meeting, Legend surprised Teigen with an engagement ring during a trip to the Maldives — even though the proposal was nearly ruined at the airport. During a June 2013 appearance on Oprah's Next Chapter, Legend told the story of how airport security asked to search his carry-on bag, where the ring box was stowed. "And Chrissy was standing right next to me and I was, like, 'Oh, my God. I've hid it so well this whole time,'" he joked. Luckily, security didn't open the box and his secret was safe. Later, on a September 2015 episode of FABLife, Teigen revealed how Legend popped the question. According to her, he planned an elaborate Christmas dinner and — at the end of it — a waiter presented Teigen with a serving dome that had the ring inside. "There was no big grand speech or anything," she added. "I think it was just very lovely and sweet."

They Married In September 2013 Courtesy of John Legend on YouTube On Sept. 14, 2013, Teigen and Legend tied the knot in front of 125 guests in Lake Como, Italy, where they'd taken their first vacation as a couple back in 2007. "One of the first vacations we took together was to Lake Como, so we thought it would be nice to marry where we fell in love," Legend explained to Martha Stewart Weddings. While in Lake Como, the newlyweds filmed the music video for "All of Me," which features footage from their wedding day. Teigen later revealed she and Legend actually had their official wedding ceremony in New York on Sept. 10, three days before their Italy celebration. "We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera Wang, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after," Teigen told E! News in October 2013. "We are dumb and didn't realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City."

They Welcomed Their First Child In April 2016 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images After just about two years of marriage and two rounds of IVF, Teigen took to IG with an exciting announcement: She and Legend were expecting their first child. "As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family," she wrote in her caption. Six months later, on April 14, 2016, Luna was born, and Teigen announced her arrival three days later. "She's here!" she wrote on Instagram. "Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy."

They Welcomed Their Second Child In May 2018 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A year and a half after Luna's birth, Teigen revealed she and Legend would soon be giving Luna a sibling. Teigen posted a video of Luna patting her mom's tummy and saying "baby," along with the cheeky caption, "It's john's!" Miles arrived on May 16, 2018, and Teigen tweeted about his birth just after midnight, writing, "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" Three days later, she shared the first pic of their son, captioning the photo, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens — We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

They Got Matching Tattoos In April 2019 In April 2019, soon before Miles' first birthday, Teigen and Legend got matching tattoos in honor of their family of four, and Teigen shared a pic of their new ink on Insta. "Hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)," Teigen joked alongside photo of their tats, which read "Chrissy, Luna, Miles" and "John, Luna, Miles."