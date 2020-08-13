One of Hollywood's most beloved couples just made a ~wild~ announcement: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are reportedly having another baby, y'all! On Aug. 13, Legend dropped the music video for his new single, "Wild," with Gary Clark Jr. and — in addition to some stunning visuals — it featured Chrissy Teigen's reported pregnancy reveal. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Teigen and Legend on the reported pregnancy news and did not hear back in time for publication.) At the 3:21 mark, right near the end of the video, Teigen and Legend stand on a beach while Legend holds his wife's belly, and OMG, I can't with these two.

Soon after the video debuted on YouTube, Vevo took to Twitter to promote it, telling fans to "watch it now for a beautiful surprise!" Teigen retweeted the message, so even though neither she nor Legend has confirmed the rumored pregnancy, it seems pretty likely another little Legend is on the way.

Back in October 2019, Teigen confessed on Twitter she'd like to give Miles and Luna a little sibling... kind of. Alongside a picture of Miles in a highchair doing some (very messy) arts and crafts, Teigen tweeted, "when I had zero babies I wanted 4. Then 1, I wanted 3. Then 2, I’m good with 2. just posting this to look at when I'm pregnant with my third." Well, Chrissy, have you taken a look yet?

She also talked about the possibility of having more kiddos during an interview on the Today show in May 2019. Though she experienced postpartum depression after giving birth to Luna, Teigen said she felt better prepared to handle the challenges of pregnancy and what came after when she had Miles. "It was more like, 'OK, if it does happen, like I understand it now,'" Teigen said of postpartum depression. "Even in the future with any other babies that come along." Oh?

While still pregnant with Miles back in May 2018, Teigen suggested she had plans for a third baby and then no more after that. "I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot," she joked to Us Weekly. "I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them."

She even once replied to a fan who asked about her plans for a third baby in August 2019. Her response: "Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again. These guys are exhausting!"

Has the time come for Baby #3? Only time will tell!